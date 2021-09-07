Concept Art House Adds CFO to Executive Team

Concept Art House (CAH), a creative studio who has provided art for some of the most successful game companies, today announced that Jennie Martinez CPA has joined as Chief Financial Officer, reporting into CEO James Zhang .

This announcement comes on the heels of recent business development and staff growth at the firm including the hire of Rob Winkler as Head of Games , and a funding round as the firm scales up its NFT business line amid widespread adoption and demand.

“Many of us have worked with Jennie before. Her leadership and technical skills, as well as her experience in video games will be a strong foundation for the company in our next phase of growth and we are excited to have her on board,” said CEO James Zhang

Jennie Martinez is a licensed CPA and an experienced CFO with nearly 20 years of experience in finance and accounting roles across the technology and professional service sectors. Jennie began her career at Ernst & Young and Moss Adams. After several years, she worked as the VP of Finance and CFO at several companies including 5 th Planet Games. In 2017 Jennie founded J. Lee Financial, a fractional CFO and outsourced accounting firm providing guidance to start-ups and mid-sized companies positioning them to scale. Jennie is involved in the Sacramento business community serving on the board of UCP of Sacramento of Northern California and was the past president of the Sacramento Chapter of Financial Executives International. She graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration and Accounting from Cal State Fullerton .

About Concept Art House

Since its founding in 2007, Concept Art House (CAH) has provided art for some of the most popular and successful game companies in the world. In its storied history, CAH has helped ship over 1000 games, many of which became smash hits and achieved top ratings in iTunes, Google Play, Steam, and console marketplaces alike. CAH has created art for such notable gaming franchises such as: Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel: Contest of Champions, NBA 2K series, ROBLOX, PUBG and many more. CAH is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Shanghai and Chengdu, China . Visit us at www.conceptarthouse.com

