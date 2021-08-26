– As the new school year begins, Code Ninjas the world’s largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise is offering a chance to play and customize games, win prizes and give back to their community. The adventure begins with Code Ninjas’ ‘Dojo Quest’ which was created to get kids excited about returning to school, while exploring their creativity and new skillsets in coding and STEM-related activities. ‘Dojo Quest’ is an interactive, educational game that helps bridge the gap between summer vacation and the fall semester.

Since the beginning of 2020, the school experience has been highly irregular. In order to keep kids on track and interested in math, science and technology, Code Ninjas’ ‘Dojo Quest’ encourages students to have fun while learning. The game itself can be remixed and reprogramed by kids to make it their own while experiencing something new. ‘Dojo Quest’ is just one example of how Code Ninjas utilizes fun and entertaining activities to complement school curriculums.

“Dojo Quest is a showcase of the type of game kids can make in our locations,” says Grant Smith , Vice President of Education at Code Ninjas. “With ‘Dojo Quest’ kids can explore their curiosity, make their own modifications and enjoy the world of computer sciences.”

The ‘Dojo Quest’ game along with prizes are being offered to kids in the United States , Canada and the United Kingdom . Prizes include gaming consoles, 3-D printers and Code Ninjas circuit kits. Official rules can be found on the ‘Dojo Quest’ website.

Code Ninjas is also launching ‘Operation:Dojo,’ a global initiative for Code Ninjas locations to contribute to their communities. ‘Operation:Dojo’ is kicking off during the back-to-school season, but will be an ongoing effort for Code Ninjas to take an active role across its global footprint to extend the commitment to learning, inclusion and contribution. For Code Ninjas’ inaugural ‘Operation:Dojo’ initiative, student ninjas, parents, staff and community members are encouraged to donate new, unused school supplies at their local Code Ninjas Dojo.

‘Operation:Dojo’ outposts will be set-up at school fairs, festivals and parents’ nights, making it easier to participate. In exchange for a donation at participating locations, parents will receive an entry into the Code Ninjas Back to School ‘Dojo Quest’ Sweepstakes and a special back-to-school offer (participation may vary by location). For partnership information, community organizations can contact their neighborhood Code Ninjas location to learn more about ‘Operation:Dojo’ activities and how to participate throughout the year.

“The preparation for back-to-school season goes far beyond the first day of classes,” says Justin Nihiser , CEO of Code Ninjas. “Compiling the right tools and materials for class can be difficult for both families and teachers, especially considering challenges created by the pandemic. With ‘Operation:Dojo,’ Code Ninjas is demonstrating its commitment to creating the problem solvers of tomorrow. This global initiative promises to provide educational resources to the students who need it most.”

With COVID-19 continuing to impact daily life, Code Ninjas locations are taking necessary precautions to ensure new and returning ninjas are offered a safe, clean environment for interactive learning. From sanitizing and cleaning all desks and computers before and after each class, to limiting the number of students per class, parents and ninjas can rest easy knowing the health of their ninjas are top priority at all Code Ninjas locations.

Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow ninjas as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up Code Ninjas CREATE. Younger kids are able to take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling the problem solving and critical thinking skills into the leaders of the future. To learn more about opportunities for kids near you, visit www.codeninjas.com

