Antares Gaming and Kungarna announced today the completion of their business combination. Antares Gaming designs, builds, and operates gaming teams for celebrities and brands to help them engage millions of fans in the thriving new media channel of gaming. Kungarna is a world class professional esports and gaming organization that has attracted millions of fans by creating an engaging and content-oriented experience. With 66 million minutes watched monthly, Kungarna has created a gaming content powerhouse, which features over 45,000 members and 10 million followers. Additionally, Kungarna has created the world’s leading gaming tournaments and events known as Box Fighting Championship (BFC). BFC hosts weekly events which reach over 100,000 live concurrent viewers on Twitch and millions of views on YouTube. BFC is paving the way for third party tournaments and are providing millions of gamers with a chance to be involved.

This combination further reinforces our vision of creating a gaming ecosystem that is unrestricted by today’s esports limitations. Gaming should be more open and inclusive to meet the broad engagement and entertainment needs of all fans. We have the formula to drive this industry forward.

Antares and Kungarna believe that the massive gaming industry is still just scratching the surface of its potential. “Every celebrity and every brand that is on Twitter and Instagram will need a gaming presence to stay relevant over the next five years. Our combination with Kungarna offers an unparalleled value proposition to those who are ready to truly tap into the potential of gaming,” said Dushan Batrovic , CEO of Antares Gaming. “We have built an amazing brand over the years by focusing on the right things – recruiting great talent and driving fun, inclusive and engaging content. We are thrilled to accelerate our vision by merging with Antares Gaming,” said Michael Padilla , CEO of Kungarna.

Stay tuned for plenty of exciting announcements to come. From amazing live events that will thrill the hardcore gamers to casual original programming that will invite fans to engage with their favorite pop culture celebrities – Antares Gaming and Kungarna are taking gaming to the next level.

ABOUT ANTARES GAMING CORP.

Antares Gaming designs, builds, and operates gaming teams for celebrities and brands to help them engage millions of fans in the thriving new media channel of gaming. For more information, visit www.antaresgaming.com .

ABOUT KUNGARNA CORP.

Kungarna is a world class professional esports and gaming organization that has attracted millions of fans by creating an engaging and content-oriented experience. For more information, visit www.kungarna.com .

Media Contact:

Dushan Batrovic

416-303-6218

318187@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antares-gaming-and-kungarna-complete-merger-to-unify-the-worlds-of-pop-culture-and-gaming-301371095.html

SOURCE Antares Gaming Corp.