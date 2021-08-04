Sweet the broad-scale enterprise NFT solution taking a user-friendly, consumer-first, environmentally conscious approach to digital collectibles, today announced Animoca Brands an influential force in gaming, as a strategic investor in the company’s A-2 funding round, valued at $110M pre-money. Animoca Brands’ investment allows Sweet to scale partnership opportunities across Asia add personnel to their US-based corporate headquarters and manage enterprise partnerships with properties and teams across the NBA, NHL, F1 racing, Fortune 500 retail brands, quick-serve restaurants, and more.

“We appreciate Sweet’s leading the charge in bringing sophisticated, broadscale gamification to NFT experiences and enhancing consumer engagement across so many entertainment properties,” said Yat Siu , co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands. “We invested in Sweet because we recognize their potential to distribute NFTs at scale while creating broader applications for brands to integrate NFTs into their long-term digital marketing and product strategies. Sweet does this with a blockchain-flexible approach, matching the application with the right chain from a business standpoint to satisfy individual preferences for every consumer.”

With a broad portfolio of over 75 investments in some of the most powerful and meaningful digital entertainment companies including OpenSea and Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands is a major force in the world of blockchain and gaming. The company raised $138.88 million this year to bring its valuation to $1.139 billion on the strength of its plan to deliver digital property rights to gamers via NFTs and branded offerings. Sweet’s mission to empower brands to deploy and gamify NFTs to broader consumer bases through immersive and integrated experiences piqued the interest of Animoca Brands.

“We are thrilled to have Animoca Brands join our investor group as we continue to scale globally, and build strategic relationships with retail and enterprise brand partners.” said Tom Mizzone , CEO and founder of Sweet. “Sweet is pioneering next-generation enterprise NFT solutions enabling the largest brands to deploy NFTs in deeply integrated ways, and our goal is to ensure everyone – from the high-end crypto collectors to everyday fans and consumers – can digitally interact with their favorite brands in an accessible, frictionless, and enjoyable manner.”

Sweet has created a highly-scalable NFT platform that enables IP holders and brand partners to deploy integrated and gamified NFT solutions through interactive consumer experiences and branded marketplaces. Sweet’s user-friendly NFT wallet takes the crypto-complexities out of buying, collecting, and trading digital collectibles. Its blockchain agnostic platform allows Sweet’s enterprise clients to create holistic, long-term NFT strategies that attract both high-end crypto enthusiasts, as well as everyday, loyal fans. Sweet has strong traction in the entertainment and consumer brand communities, with hundreds of entertainment and consumer brands live on the platform and thousands of NFTs in the queue for collectors worldwide to enjoy.

About Sweet:

New York -based Sweet is a highly scalable, consumer-friendly, and environmentally conscious Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by over 600 top consumer and entertainment brands worldwide, including Dave & Busters and the New York Knicks. As one of the world’s only blockchain-agnostic models, Sweet enables enterprise brands to create digital collectibles on multiple compatible blockchains best suited for each customer’s specific needs. Sweet offers the flexibility of broad-scale creation and distribution of NFTs, driving both revenue and consumer engagement for brands. Founded in 2017 by an experienced technology leadership team, Sweet has built one of the most energy efficient NFT platforms in the world and can quickly spin up creative distribution campaigns for clients leveraging the blockchain. For more information about Sweet, visit sweet.io .

About Animoca Brands:

Animoca Brands, ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. Animoca Brands develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1 ® , Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP ™ , and Doraemon. Animoca Brands’ portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds. Its subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, Gamee, nWay, Pixowl, and Lympo. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter .

