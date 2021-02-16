New program provides Latino youth and college students with access to educational grants and scholarships TurboTax from Intuit Inc. empowers the next generation of Latino students to take control of their finances with the launch of #LeadingConEducación. In partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation Intuit TurboTax will award educational grants and scholarships to high school seniors and college students who …

New program provides Latino youth and college students with access to educational grants and scholarships

TurboTax , from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), empowers the next generation of Latino students to take control of their finances with the launch of #LeadingConEducación. In partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation , Intuit TurboTax will award educational grants and scholarships to high school seniors and college students who are currently making an impact in their Latino communities and are seeking financial support to pursue a higher education diploma or complete their college degree.

“We are committed to serving underrepresented communities, including the Latino market, by addressing inequalities in the classroom that can help expand possibilities for job and financial opportunities in the future.” said David Zasada, Intuit Vice President Corporate Responsibility. “By providing financial assistance through scholarships to those who don’t have access, it will improve quality career readiness and will alleviate some of the stress from Latino families trying to provide the right education for their children.”

The multi-year #LeadingConEducación program also prepares young Latinos financially through educational content, including a webinar around finances and taxes, articles and a tax simulation exercise. The webinar will be hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation covering topics such as budgeting, financial and tax planning delivered by bilingual Intuit experts: CPA and TurboTax Live expert, Miguel Burgos and CFP, Elaine King.

“Supporting Latino youth through education is key to enable the personal and professional advancement of our communities,” said Antonio Tijerino, CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “Initiatives like Intuit TurboTax’s #LeadingConEducación program will have a tremendous impact in ensuring that our youth is well positioned to succeed today and tomorrow.”

Intuit’s job readiness program includes helping students develop the skills they need to be prepared for jobs in an innovation economy. Intuit does this through its entrepreneurship and personal finance programs which utilize products including TurboTax , Mint and QuickBooks . Through this new corporate responsibility educational program, students will be equipped to succeed and overcome the fear of Tax Day forever. They will experience what it means to file their own taxes and learn more about income taxes, deductions, and much more!

To learn more about this Intuit TurboTax personal finance program and how to apply for an educational grant you can visit the #LeadingConEducación page . The 2021 educational grants application process is currently open and will run through April 30, 2021.

