  • In its ninth year, FIS' InnovateIN48 innovation competition continues to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.
  • The fintech competition, which had been employee-based since 2013, expanded this year to include a Student Edition focused on financial inclusion.
  • Winning student teams received prizes and priority interviews for internships or full-time employment with FIS, with the first-place team earning entry into a pre-accelerator technology startup program with FIS to continue working on their idea.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the winning innovations from InnovateIN48 , its annual fintech competition that is designed to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. The competition, which had been employee-based since it began in 2013, was expanded this year to include students from U.S. colleges and universities.

To date, nearly 10,000 top tech strategists, developers and customer experience (CX) experts have participated in this annual competition.

Driven by the 2021 theme "Write the Code. Right the World," students from 19 U.S. colleges competed to create digital solutions with the goal of enhancing financial inclusion and providing meaningful access to financial services for underserved communities. The inaugural InnovateIN48 Student Edition provided participants with the opportunity to collaborate with FIS leaders across multiple fintech disciplines. Representing the University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee and Whitewater) and the University of Chicago, the first-place team designed a social media app that educates users on investment topics like bonds, options for investing and crypto, while other winning ideas included:

  • A payment consolidation app that pulls mobile data into one place.
  • An eye-tracking online banking program for those with motor-control disorders.
  • A credit solution that enables people without an address to finance a purchase.

Students from the winning teams represented the University of Alabama (Birmingham), University of Chicago, University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Whitewater and Madison) and Wesleyan University. These students received prizes and earned priority interviews for internships or full-time employment with FIS.

The first-place team received entry into a pre-accelerator technology startup program with FIS to continue advancing and commercializing their idea.

For InnovateIN48's employee competition, 265 teams consisting of more than 1,200 FIS colleagues were challenged to design a solution that increased delivery speed, simplified processes, enhanced performance or delivered new capabilities for clients. With only 48 hours to collaborate, create and code, these employees worked to solve real business challenges for clients using FIS' digital innovation labs and creative ideation platforms. The winning ideas were:

  • An intelligent architecture image parser and infrastructure solution to increase productivity during project setup.
  • An automated solution for compliance officers that accelerates the identity verification process during anti-money laundering investigations.
  • A blockchain platform where trade clearing and settlement are performed by using smart-contract functionalities.
  • Immersive augmented reality technology to support small- and mid-sized merchants with in-store marketing.

"FIS isn't just a destination for innovation – it's a destination for innovators," said Sangy Vatsa, FIS Global Chief Technology & Digital Officer and InnovateIN48 Executive Sponsor. "It's been exciting to see all the creativity and passion from employees and students in the 2021 InnovateIN48 event as we've watched participation increase since the program began. This program is important to all of our participants as they build their careers, but also to our company and clients as we create a future of innovation."

To receive information on next year's student event or learn more, visit our InnovateIN48-Student Edition website.

FIS was recently named to Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Earlier this year, FIS announced a student loan repayment program for eligible college graduate hires within the U.S. The program is a first of its kind in the financial services industry.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.

The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN's Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

Graph Blockchain Announces Spin Off Three Subsidiaries via Share Dividend

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("the Company or Graph ") is pleased to announce that it intends to spin off three of its businesses into two independent publicly traded entities by way of a share dividend to the shareholders of Graph. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Graph shareholders and expected to be completed in the next six (6) months subject to regulatory approval which includes approval from the CSE.

"The Company considers DeFi to be such a diverse sector that we believe our shareholders are best served by owning three pure play companies. We believe that the best possible path to unlock equity value is to create three independent companies that are each well-equipped to capitalize on growth trends in their sectors," said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer.

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) reports geochemical results compiled over three drill programs on the Fir Island Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Boron, uranium, offset of the unconformity, and size of the resistivity low all increase to the north along the Cathy Fault (Figure 1). A 100 metre interval of interpreted ultramafic rock with elevated nickel was intersected in basement rocks in FI-24. This same lithology with 0.24% nickel over a 68.5 metre interval has been identified in FI-03, located 1.1km west of FI-24. Forum has requested the lab to assay these nickel zones for palladium, platinum, and gold.

Drill targets planned for 2021 along a four kilometre electromagnetic conductor marking the Cathy Fault to the north of Fir Island could not be drilled this year due to poor ice conditions. Future plans are to follow the Cathy Fault to the north to the intersection with the Black Lake Fault, then continue northward along the structure, testing any resistivity and gravity lows (Figure 2).

Wellteq Launches Beta Production of Internet of Medical Things HealthHub with API as a Service

  • Wellteq launches beta production of the HealthHub, a hardware and API as a service offering which extends Wellteq's digital health solutions beyond corporate wellness and insurance and into primary virtual care.

  • The Health Hub and API form the foundation for Wellteq's condition management and virtual primary care platform, called "Wellteq Plus."

  • The HealthHub houses an 8-core processor, large memory footprint, and a versatile machine-learning secondary processor that supports Natural Language Processing (NLP) and auto update models for artificial intelligence (AI).

  • The HealthHub's custom wireless chipset and optimized firmware stack enables support of 500+ connected devices simultaneously, offering utility to a range of clinical and remote virtual care settings.
  • Wellteq has also secured a partnership with a global end-to-end manufacturing, logistics, and warranty provision and management company, enabling cost efficient fulfilment to customers globally.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (the "Company" or Wellteq") is pleased to announce the Company has launched beta production of its new Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) HealthHub and API as a service offering, targeting commercial release later this year.

At Wellteq, we are leveraging the IoMT to fast track our capabilities within condition management and virtual primary care. We call our IoMT condition management and virtual primary care platform Wellteq Plus. Together, the Wellteq mobile application and the Wellteq Plus IoMT platform follow the user across the continuum of care, from wellness to virtual primary care.

Intuit Accountants Releases Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey

Tax planning and advisory fees, on average, are five times higher than tax preparation fees, according to an Intuit Accountants survey of tax professionals.

Today, Intuit Accountants from Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is announcing the results of the recently conducted Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey. Intuit Accountants commissioned an industry-wide survey of 786 tax professionals, who currently provide tax planning services or are considering providing tax planning services in the next two years, to understand the landscape around tax planning and advisory services.

Intuit QuickBooks' Integrated Small Business Bank Account Is Now QuickBooks Checking

Differentiated banking experience enhanced with new features to deliver greater value, visibility and cash management capabilities to small businesses

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, today introduced QuickBooks Checking . First launched in 2020 as QuickBooks Cash, QuickBooks Checking has transformed business banking into an active money-management hub that delivers greater cash flow predictability and financial control for small businesses.

Intuit QuickBooks Projects 17 Million New Entrepreneurs To Join Rapidly Growing Small Business Economy in 2022

After two record-breaking years of new business creation, Intuit QuickBooks forecasts the trend will persist in 2022, predicting up to 17 million new small businesses to be formed. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence how Americans want to work, with an overwhelming 83% of people saying it has accelerated their plans to start a business. These findings and more are highlighted in the QuickBooks New Business Insights report , based on a recent survey of 8,000 U.S. employees commissioned by INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .

The report's findings underscore the importance of small businesses to the overall economy and consumers' ongoing appetite to support them as we head into 2022.

What is Fintech?

Fintech, or financial technology, refers to a broad range of tech applications in the financial services industry. But there’s more to the market than a simple definition. So what is fintech?

Fintech companies are often startups creating disruptive technologies that transform the financial sector through software innovation. Mobile payments, artificial intelligence, automation, data analytics, digital assets and digital ledger technology are some of the current big buzzwords.

With so many categories and so much discussion about the sector, investors outside of the financial services industry may be asking themselves just what fintech entails. Here the Investing News Network (INN) provides a brief overview to better answer the question.

Majority of Mid-Sized Businesses Outgrow Technology or Overpay for Unused Features

Intuit QuickBooks Survey Finds Mid-Sized Businesses are Increasingly Adopting Technology, Yet Finding the "Right-Sized" Tools Remains an Obstacle

Ninety-three percent of businesses with 10 to 100 employees say they have outgrown at least some of their digital tools or are paying for features of an Enterprise Resource Planning system that they don't use 1 . In fact, 79% of mid-sized businesses report they are underserved by digital tools designed for small businesses, yet large enterprise digital tools are overkill. The findings come from a new survey of mid-sized businesses released today from INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .

Community and Regional Banks Embrace Digital Transformation by Selecting FIS

Key facts

  • PointBank, Bank of Southern California and three other community banks recently selected FIS as their new banking platform and digital provider, embracing HORIZON and Digital One as their banking and digital platforms for the future.
  • FIS is a destination for innovative banks because of its flexible, modern solutions that scale with their growth while enhancing speed to market of fresh capabilities and experiences.

As community and regional banks accelerate their digital transformation strategies, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) continues to be a destination for innovative financial institutions looking for providers with a full financial suite of solutions. FIS has recently signed agreements with five new banks, including PointBank and Bank of Southern California, who are embracing HORIZON and Digital One as their banking and digital platforms for the future.

