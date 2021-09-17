Key facts Worldpay from FIS will handle payment services for Brazil’s largest domestic airline in the 38 countries where it operates. GOL will take advantage of Worldpay’s global reach to enhance the customer experience, streamline processes and reduce costs. Financial technology leader FIS ® announced that Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., has selected Worldpay from FIS …

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced that Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., has selected Worldpay from FIS as its preferred payments partner in 38 international markets where the airline operates around the world.

As Covid-19-related travel restrictions are lifted across the world, GOL needed a payments services provider with deep airline industry experience that could support its plans for international growth while enhancing the experience for its customers and airline agents.

“GOL has always been driven by providing the best experience for its passengers through constant improvement in the efficiency of its digital channels together with its strategic partners. That is why we chose to work with Worldpay, a leader in online ticket payment processing,” said Mario Liao, Chief Financial Officer at GOL. “The partnership established with Worldpay will enable a significant improvement in sales conversion, especially for international markets, greater flexibility for the implementation of new payment methods and an improvement in the Company’s working capital management through a significant reduction in average collection times.

The rapidly growing airline will take advantage of Worldpay’s global reach and ability to provide fast, convenient processing for customers using their preferred payments methods. In addition, because Worldpay is an International Air Transport Association-registered Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) acquirer in more than 100 countries, the airline will be able to centralize its BSP transactions – further streamlining processes and reducing costs.

“Airlines with a strategic vision for the future of business, such as GOL, know that offering the best customer experiences will be their passport to success,” said Juan Pablo D’Antiochia, Head of LatAm Merchant Solutions, FIS. “In addition, having the best payment experience is important for today’s travellers and can be a competitive differential in this sector that has been resuming activities and growing at a fast pace.”

Worldpay has significant experience in the airline industry and processes payments in more than 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. The company’s clients across the globe, like GOL, benefit from Worldpay’s wealth of payments and regulatory expertise.

