Resource News Investing News
Vancouver, BC - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. announces it has entered into an agreement with TD Media LLC to provide strategic digital media and consulting services to the Company. TD Media delivers services to a diverse group of clients across North America, providing strategic digital media services, marketing, advertising and data analytic services. The Company and TD Media act at arm’s length. Under the terms of ...

Vancouver, BC - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with TD Media LLC ("TD Media") to provide strategic digital media and consulting services to the Company. TD Media delivers services to a diverse group of clients across North America, providing strategic digital media services, marketing, advertising and data analytic services. The Company and TD Media act at arm's length. Under the terms of the agreement, TD Media will provide strategic digital media services including marketing services, news dissemination, data analytics services, content development, media buying and distribution, campaign reporting and optimization, as well as potentially attracting option joint venture partners for business opportunities. The Company has agreed to pay TD Media a total initial cost of USD $250,000 over an expected 6-month period.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fourteen projects, nine of which are drill-ready, covering over 385,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company is actively advancing the project through drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint-venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totaling 7.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO 2 at 0.023%.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20211126.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Riley Trimble
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources TSXV:SYH Energy Investing
SYH:CA
Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy

Overview

The uranium market is on the rise. Market research expects global demand for the mineral to continue to grow in the coming years, with more than a dozen nuclear reactors slated to come online, followed by steady rollouts.

These changes in the energy space pose great growth opportunities for junior companies. As the market expects price adjustments for uranium to accommodate a limited supply and growing demand, companies developing uranium assets could be an integral part of producing the building blocks of energy futures.

Azincourt Energy (TSX.V:AAZ, OTCQB:AZURF, FSE:A0U2) is a Canadian resource company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing critical alternative energy projects for uranium and lithium. The company is currently developing its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located in Peru’s Picotani Plateau.

azincourt_project

The company’s joint venture partners for the East Preston uranium project include Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH) and Dixie Gold (TSXV:DG), both with 15 percent ownership. Azincourt controls a majority interest of 70 percent in the asset, having spent C$2.5 million on the project and paid C$1 million in cash payments since 2017.

The surrounding Athabasca Basin region is a world-class district with the largest, highest grade uranium deposits in the world. The property leverages a rich uranium mining history, a stable political climate and pro-mining policies on the federal and provincial government levels.

The East Preston project is adjacent to NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE), which has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, and Orano, the second largest uranium producer in the world. The overall area surrounding the property contains over C$10 billion in market capitalization.

In Peru, Azincourt’s Escalera Group property consists of three concessions: Escalera, Lituania and Condorlit. They cover a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for volcanic-hosted supergene/surficial uranium and lithium on the Picotani Plateau in the Puno district of Southeastern Peru.

The properties are located in a mineral-rich district where mining giants like Minsur and Rio Tinto operate alongside growing mid-tiers and juniors like Bear Creek Mining and Plateau Energy Metals.

A world-class leadership heads Azincourt Energy. The team brings years of expertise in mineral exploration, venture capital markets and geology. Together they have vested institutional support and built a highly attractive mining project portfolio prepped for success.

Azincourt Energy’s Company Highlights

  • The uranium market is on the cusp of significant supply deficits despite growing demand.
  • As of 2018, there were 151 planned and 335 proposed reactors to be constructed globally.
  • Azincourt Energy is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing alternative energy assets involving uranium, lithium and other critical clean energy elements.
  • The flagship East Preston uranium project is a 25,000 hectare land position in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
  • The Escalera Group in Puno, Peru, is a 7,400 hectare asset that leverages the strategic positioning as an emerging uranium-lithium district with a strong base metal presence.
  • The company has a world-class management team and boasts strong institutional support with funds owing approximately 30% of the total shares outstanding.

Azincourt Energy’s Key Projects

East Preston Uranium Project

The flagship East Preston uranium project covers over 25,000 hectares in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, a premier location for uranium mining. The property consists of a large inventory of priority drill targets identified within 25 kilometers of prospective exploration corridors. Over C$3 million in exploration expenditures has been spent on the project over the past three years.

Groundwork in 2018 returned samples as high as 8,061 ppm uranium and delineated over 6.5 kilometers of prospective trends. A geophysical program the same year completed 51 kilometers of grid preparation and 46 kilometers of horizontal loop electromagnetic to identify multiple shallow conductive systems across the property. These targets point to potential basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits.

In March 2021, the company announced its 2021 winter exploration program had ended ahead of schedule. Warm weather and unseasonably limited snowfall helped fast-track development and push project advancement further. Azincourt is excited for the future of this project.

The 2018 ground geophysical program confirmed the interpretation of the previous airborne data and has yielded drill targets within previously untested corridors. Another 2021 drill campaign is underway with a planned 12 holes up to 2,500 meters and a diamond drill program targeting its conductive corridor.

Escalera Group Uranium-Lithium Project

The Escalera Group covers 7,400 hectares located in the Macusani-Crucero-Picotani volcanic field of Puno, southeast Peru. The project leverages the district’s mining-friendly conditions and reputation as an emerging uranium-lithium district with a strong base metal presence.

Historical samples taken from the Escalera project have yielded values of up to 6,812 ppm uranium. Additionally, a 2017 sampling program produced values up to 3,560 ppm uranium and 153 ppm lithium with 2018 samples returning as high as 8,061 ppm uranium. The sampling has identified two new prospective uranium areas measuring a combined 6.5 kilometers.

azincourt_project

The proposed uranium mineralization at Escalera is similar to that found at the Macusani uranium deposit held by Plateau Energy Metals, which reported a measured and indicated resource of 52.9 million pounds of uranium and an inferred resource of 72.1 million pounds. Azincourt intends to continue its exploration and rock analysis of the asset.

Azincourt Energy’s Management Team

Alex Klenman — President, CEO & Director

Alex Klenman has served as president and CEO of Azincourt since July of 2017. He brings over 30 years of business development, marketing, finance, media and corporate communications experience. Klenman has held and currently holds senior management and board positions in both the public and private sectors, including the CEO position of Nexus Gold Corp., CEO of Leocor Ventures and director of Corporate Development for Arbor Metals Corp. From 2010 to 2014, he was VP of Communications and partner with Falcon Point Capital Partners, a firm that provided finance, communications and marketing initiatives for TSX Venture listed resource companies. Klenman also spent 10 years in broadcasting, which included notable board positions with CKVU Television and Canwest Pacific Television in Vancouver.

C. Trevor Perkins, B.Sc., P.Geo. — Vice President for Exploration

C. Trevor Perkins is a professional geologist with wide-ranging experience in planning and executing mineral exploration programs and managing exploration teams. He brings a proven track record of discovery and results from a successful 25 year career in mineral exploration in some of the world’s most prolific mining regions.

For the past five years, Perkins held the title of exploration manager for UEX Corporation, responsible for overseeing exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. As a Qualified Person for UEX’s uranium and cobalt projects, he was responsible for several 43-101 technical reports and resource estimates for both the Christie Lake and West Bear projects. Also, he managed the team that made the Ōrora Uranium Deposit discovery in 2017.

Perkins was also a senior geoscientist with Rio Tinto and spent a decade with Cameco Corporation. As project geologist for the McArthur River project, he led the team that discovered the McArthur River North Extension zones (110Mlb U3O8) and as senior project geologist based in Darwin, Australia, he led the team that discovered the Angulari uranium deposit.

Paul Reynolds, B.Sc., P.Geo — Director

Paul Reynolds is a professional geoscientist with over 30 years of experience working in Canada, the US, Bolivia, Argentina and Guyana. He specializes in the conception and management of mineral exploration ventures. He has 25 years of experience managing public companies as both a director and executive officer. Reynolds was formerly the chairman of Athlone Energy Ltd., which was sold to Daylight Energy Ltd. in September 2008. He is the president and CEO of Triumph Gold Corp. He is also a director of Cairo Resources Inc., Fremont Gold Ltd. and TerraX Minerals Inc.

Reynolds holds a B.Sc. degree in geology from the University of British Columbia (1987) and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia, a fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Ted O’Connor, P.Geo., M.Sc., B.Sc. — Director

Ted O’Connor is a professional geoscientist with over 25 years of experience, predominantly in the uranium exploration industry. He spent 19 years with Cameco, one of the world’s largest uranium producers. He was a director of Cameco’s Corporate Development group where he was responsible for evaluating, directing and exploring uranium deposits throughout North America, Australia, South America and Africa. O’Connor successfully led new project generation from early exploration through to discovery on multiple unconformity uranium projects. O’Connor was also responsible for opportunity evaluation, acquisition, and managing Cameco’s exploration partnerships to grow and diversify Cameco’s exploration portfolio in new jurisdictions and other uranium model types. Most recently, he was the CEO of Plateau Energy Metals, where he oversaw the development of the Macusani uranium and lithium deposits and is now a director and technical advisor to the company.

Vivian Chaung — CFO

Vivien Chuang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with several years of experience in the resource and mining sector. She worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2006 to 2010 and Charlton & Company from 2010 to 2011. Currently, Chuang is president of VC Consulting Corp., which provides CFO and other financial accounting and compliance services to several companies. Chuang holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.

Keep reading... Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Stakes Six New Athabasca Basin Uranium Properties Totaling 147,510 Hectares

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Stakes Six New Athabasca Basin Uranium Properties Totaling 147,510 Hectares

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) (FRA:SC1P) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking six new prospective uranium exploration properties within and proximal to the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

These six properties comprise 147,510 hectares (364,505 acres) in the Basin, which is host to the highest grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. The new properties bring Skyharbour's total land package to 385,934 hectares (953,663 acres) representing one of the largest project portfolios in the region.

Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources, a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. In this segment Mr. Trimble discusses the company's increase of nearly 50% of additional properties suiting its successful project generator model.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108536/syh

*To view the Announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/294X9629



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Source:
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour Stakes Six New Athabasca Basin Uranium Properties Totalling 147,510 Hectares

Skyharbour Stakes Six New Athabasca Basin Uranium Properties Totalling 147,510 Hectares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking six new prospective uranium exploration properties within and proximal to the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. These six properties comprise 147,510 hectares (364,505 acres) in the Basin, which is host to the highest grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. The new properties bring Skyharbour's total land package to 385,934 hectares (953,663 acres) representing one of the largest project portfolios in the region.

Skyharbour 's New Uranium Project Portfolio Map :
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_NewProjects_Locator_20211209.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
ValOre Grants Stock Options

ValOre Grants Stock Options

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VO, OTC:KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ) today announced the granting of 6,660,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.45 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant with ¼ vesting upon grant and ¼ vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder-approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

Keep reading... Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Announces Upcoming Drilling Program and Commencement of Camp Construction at Hook Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Announces Upcoming Drilling Program and Commencement of Camp Construction at Hook Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Valor Resources ("Valor") is pleased to announce the signing of a drilling contract with Major Drilling Group International for the Hook Lake Project. Drilling is proposed to commence in early January with a minimum of 2,500m which will be Valor's maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Project. Camp construction, contracted to Discovery Mining Services, has commenced. The camp will form the base for the Valor's winter 2022 activities at Hook Lake. Dahrouge Geological Consultants will oversee the drilling campaign and have been a key in supporting the Company in preparing for the upcoming program.

Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon Point) Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/projects/Falcon-Point-Project.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
ValOre Now Fully Eligible for Settlement through the Depository Trust Company

ValOre Now Fully Eligible for Settlement through the Depository Trust Company

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VO, OTC:KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ) today announced that the Company's common shares are now fully eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States of America.

ValOre's common shares trade in the United States on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol " KVLQF ". The combination of DTC eligibility and ValOre's OTCQB listing will provide a more efficient trading process for existing U.S. based ValOre shareholders and potential new investors and potentially increase liquidity in the trading of ValOre shares.

Keep reading... Show less
Azincourt Energy Commences Road/Camp Preparation at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Commences Road/Camp Preparation at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that preparation of the winter road to allow access for the winter 2022 exploration program has commenced at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Accurate Industries has been contracted to prepare and maintain the 60 km winter access road under the supervision of TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The road allows access from Provincial Highway 955 along the Cree Lake Road to the planned camp site on the East Preston Project. Several waterways and swampy areas are required to be crossed, so early preparation is essential to ensure that these areas are properly prepared and frozen to allow safe access for the winter season.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News