GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn”) to commence trading under the symbol CSE: GET following conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

GameOn has filed a final prospectus and necessary documents with the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

Victory Square Technologies previously announced a dividend of shares of GameOn to Victory Square shareholders. Further details to follow.

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn”) has received conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and will list and trade under the symbol CSE:GET. Listing is subject to GameOn fulfilling the final listing conditions of the CSE.

Founded in 2018, GameOn empowers sports and entertainment content providers with the world’s simplest and most accessible gamification platform. Whether it’s supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks or leagues, GameOn helps partners turn their content — everything from sports to reality TV — into interactive and social experiences via mobile and TV apps.

The CSE conditional listing approval is another major milestone for GameOn as it has seen substantial growth over the past twelve months. GameOn previously announced:

An oversubscribed financing of $5.8 million dollars

A stellar board led by the appointment of industry veteran J Moses (Take-Two Interactive) as Chairman. Other notable Board members include Liz Schimel (Apple News, Conde Nast), Carey Dillen (YYoga, Boston Pizza) and GameOn CEO and Founder Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center).

Industry leaders serving as advisors include: Mike Vorhaus (Vorhaus Ventures), Tim Cahill (CSO Aspire Academy, Professional Athlete), Sean Hurley, and Sabrina Carrozza (Sabrina LCP Communications).

Hiring of Santiago Jaramillo as Vice President of Product (building FIFA at EA Sports and also leading development of NBA Top Shot at Dapper Labs).

Hiring of Ivan Soto as Engineering Manager (Ask Media Group owners of “Ask Jeeves” and others).

“We are thrilled to announce our conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for listing under our symbol ‘GET’,” said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. “This public listing will enable our company and team to launch all systems ‘GO’ as we look to disrupt the sports, television and live event fan viewing experience, and gaming marketplace.”

Victory Square Technologies is also pleased to announce that in conjunction with the Company’s vision to maximize shareholder value, the board of directors has approved a strategic dividend reward initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of GameOn by proposing a distribution of a portion of the common shares of GameOn currently held by the Company to shareholders of the Company. Further details regarding the dividend record date and payment date will be announced in the near future.

“Our ongoing mission is to facilitate growth for our portfolio companies and incubate them from birth through to stand alone public listings as shown by the Company’s latest portfolio GameOn (GET). This incubated spin off of GameOn will provide value to our stakeholders,” said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “Our Board along with myself and our Executive team believe that this strategic dividend reward with GameOn is in direct alignment with our vision to provide a strong recurring return on investment for our stakeholders. Our Team and Board at VST are very excited at the latest conditional listing of GameOn that follows in the footsteps of our successful launch in May of 2020 of our portfolio company FansUnite (CSE:FANS).”

