Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that Mr. Jay R. Widdig has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to welcome Jay to the team at an impactful time for Perimeter. Jay has extensive experience scaling up organizations from pre-revenue to commercial maturity, and he brings a disciplined approach to driving shareholder value that complements our strategy. In addition to benefiting from his strong financial management skills, I look forward to collaborating with Jay on our capital markets activities and believe he will be a valuable addition as we continue to advance our next-generation technology in the clinic and scale up commercial operations.”

Mr. Widdig commented, “I believe Perimeter’s novel OCT Imaging System along with the ongoing work on next-generation improvements with AI software have the potential to be a transformative, disruptive new technology that could help surgeons treat breast cancer. With FDA clearance to market Perimeter S-Series OCT in the U.S., I am excited to join the Company and help Perimeter realize this great promise.”

Mr. Jay Widdig has more than 30 years of experience in the medtech, healthcare, technology, and software-as-a-service industry sectors and brings an extensive array of financial experience to Perimeter, including a background in corporate finance, M&A transactions, and financial planning and analysis with both global public and private companies. From 2002 to 2020, Mr. Widdig served as Chief Financial Officer of OraMetrix, Inc., a leading provider of innovative 3-D orthodontic technology solutions that was acquired by Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in May 2018 for approximately US$150 million. From 1999 to 2002, Jay Widdig served as Chief Financial Officer of Intrusion Inc., a publicly traded network security company. Before joining Intrusion Inc., Mr. Widdig held various managerial positions, including senior director of finance and administration, at Cyrix Corporation, a semiconductor company and he served Texas Instruments and Halliburton Company in various financial roles. Mr. Widdig holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Oklahoma City University and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Cameron University.

Additionally, Perimeter continues to plan activities to support its investor relations and commercialization efforts, including virtual and digital marketing outreach activities. Perimeter has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting agreement (the “Agreement”) with North Equities Corp – a marketing firm located in Toronto, Ontario that specializes in online marketing through various social media platforms – to provide digital marketing services to help expand the Company’s current social media presence and facilitate greater awareness of Perimeter and its products. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay North Equities a cash fee of CAD$100,000 upon signing of the Agreement. Perimeter and North Equities are considered arm’s length parties and, to the knowledge of Perimeter, neither North Equities nor its principals have any interest in the Company’s securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire any equity interest.

About Perimeter S-Series OCT

Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a novel medical imaging system that provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. Giving physicians the ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in the operating room has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.

About Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI

Perimeter is advancing the development of its proprietary, next-gen “ImgAssist” artificial intelligence technology under its ATLAS AI project, which is made possible, in part, by a US$7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Perimeter B-Series OCT coupled with ImgAssist AI, and Perimeter has plans to initiate a randomized, multi-site, pivotal study to evaluate it against the current standard of care and assess the impact on re-operation rates for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

