Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1), an emerging data security technology provider, announced today the rebranding of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OCL Technologies (OCLT) Corporation.

In preparation for the upcoming formal general release of the “Forget-Me-Yes™” (FMY) data privacy SaaS Platform for organizational and individual Right-to-be-Forgotten (RtbF) and Right-of-Erase (RoE) compliance, OCLT announces their formal corporate name change to ComplyTrustTM Inc.

ComplyTrustTM Inc.’s “Forget-Me-Yes™” platform is engineered using over 110 microservices and integrated infrastructures stacks such as Salesforce and Amazon Web Services, providing a future-proof architecture for long-term data privacy compliance. ComplyTrustTMwill be announcing “Forget-Me-Yes™” general release and initial customers in the coming weeks.

The new ComplyTrustTM company name aligns with customer and market focus of the FMY solution to provide intelligent tools for trusted continued enablement of data privacy and data protection for individuals, organizations, and their customers worldwide.

“This is a major milestone for the company. As the data privacy market continues to accelerate, it is a unique opportunity for our new brand to ultimately become synonymous with both the technology powering FMY and our mission to be a trusted data privacy compliance partner,” said Michael Johnson, ComplyTrustTM President and co-founder.

‘We are excited to announce the new ComplyTrustTM company name, as it clearly illustrates our evolving positioning and growing ambition within the data privacy market segment,” said Rowland Perkins, President and CEO of Oculus VisionTech Inc.

About Oculus

Oculus, http://ovtz.com/, is a publicly traded development-stage technology company focused on cyber security, data privacy and data protection solutions for Enterprise business customers. Our suite of offerings include cloud native data privacy and data protection tools, and digital watermarking systems and services for documents, images and video content protection. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oculus was founded by experts in image processing and is operated by an experienced management team.

Learn more about Oculus at http://ovtz.com/ or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/OculusVT) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OculusVisiontech)

About ComplyTrustTM

ComplyTrustTM Inc. (CTI) https://complytrust.com/, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oculus, is specifically focused on providing enterprise organizations and individuals with highly-secure data privacy tools that provide sustained and continuous global regulatory compliance of data subject rights. Headquartered in San Diego, California, ComplyTrustTM was founded by industry veteran storage technology experts and is operated by an experienced management team. Learn more about ComplyTrustTM‘s upcoming FMY solution at https://ovtz.com/products/forgetmeyes/.

