GameSquare Esports Inc. an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that Jordan Belfort, the “Wolf of Wall Street”, has agreed to join GameSquare Esports’ advisory board. Mr. Belfort is renowned by many for building the most successful sales organization in Wall Street history, is an author of three best-selling books, and is the founder of Straight Line Hiring. Mr. Belfort is a …

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ”, “ GameSquare Esports ” or the “ Company ”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that Jordan Belfort, the “Wolf of Wall Street”, has agreed to join GameSquare Esports’ advisory board. Mr. Belfort is renowned by many for building the most successful sales organization in Wall Street history, is an author of three best-selling books, and is the founder of Straight Line Hiring. Mr. Belfort is a frequent guest on major television networks, has more than 4 million social followers growing by 19% month-over-month, and reaches more than 1 million people monthly through his podcast, his YouTube page, and his personal email list. GameSquare management intends to leverage Mr. Belfort’s expansive social reach and extensive business network to enhance awareness of GameSquare Esports within the investment community and, more broadly, the business community. The partnership with Mr. Belfort is part of an influencer campaign which GameSquare intends to deploy throughout the coming months to amplify positive news expected from the Gaming Community Network (“ GCN ”) in the USA and Code Red Esports (“ Code Red ”) in the UK.

“Esports is a new form of entertainment that doesn’t follow the rules of traditional media and entertainment,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports. “Throughout his career Jordan has challenged the status quo, has recognized opportunities that others have overlooked, and has been a voice that people listen to. The Wolf of Wall Street film made Jordan a household name, but it is his insights and commitment to success and hard work that keep him relevant in an ever-changing world. Jordan has identified esports as a game changer in entertainment and investing and we could not be happier that he has chosen GameSquare as a company that he has dug into and agreed to support.”

“Esports is incredibly exciting and GameSquare is focusing on a part of the business that is sustainable and profitable,” noted Jordan Belfort. “I like businesses with solid fundamentals which include access to big markets and strong management. Having spent time with Justin, I see in him someone that has great experience in esports from his time at FaZe Clan and a solid accounting background as well as a fierce competitor from his days playing football in Australia; the guy is a triple threat and I like that in my business partners. I look forward to using my extensive network to elevate the visibility of GameSquare Esports.”

Mr. Belfort featured Justin Kenna on his podcast which reaches more than 180,000 people. During their conversation, which is available at The Wolf’s Den on YouTube, they discussed the world of esports, GameSquare Esports, and the video game industry. Jordan was recently featured in The New York Times, Fox News, Sky News Australia and Yahoo! Finance.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red, an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Contact

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, President of GameSquare Esports Inc.:

Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

Phone: (416) 861-2267

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, ” forward-looking statements “) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s ability to leverage Mr. Belfort’s expansive social reach and extensive business network to enhance awareness of GameSquare Esports within the investment community and, more broadly, the business community and to deploy an influencer campaign to amplify positive news expected from GCN in the USA and Code Red in the UK, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



