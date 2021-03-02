FansUnite Entertainment Inc. is pleased to announce that it will participate in the 4th Annual Gravitas Growth Conference which will be hosted in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Downtown Vancouver, and virtually on March 4, 2021. The conference is expected to be attended by over 300 individuals.The FansUnite management team which includes Chief Executive Officer, Scott Burton and President, Darius …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will participate in the 4th Annual Gravitas Growth Conference which will be hosted in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Downtown Vancouver, and virtually on March 4, 2021. The conference is expected to be attended by over 300 individuals.

The FansUnite management team which includes Chief Executive Officer, Scott Burton and President, Darius Eghdami will present at 1.10 PM PST at the one-day conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. During the conference, they will also host individual investor meetings and presentations.

“We are honoured to be invited to present at the 4th Annual Gravitas Growth Conference,” said Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite. “The conference will not only give us the opportunity to share our story with a large audience that consists of institutional investors but also, enable us to promote the fast-growing online betting industry to the investment community.”

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 8.00 AM PST – 5.00 PM PST

Venue: Held virtually, and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel (limited capacity)

A mix of leading companies and speakers from various sectors such as healthcare, technology, and gaming to name a few, will be participating at the 4th Annual Gravitas Growth Conference. To register for the event, RSVP at:

https://www.cvent.com/c/express/7a21d04d-9282-4c69-b30c-1ab5caed5d40

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED ‎OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. ‎

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS : Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-‎‎‎looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎‎‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” ‎‎‎‎”anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎‎‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to ‎‎‎future outlook and anticipated events such as: the effect of the Gravitas conference on market value; FansUnite‘s ability to ‎fulfill technology needs with its ‎platform; business development ‎plans of ‎FansUnite; the Company’s unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, ‎projections, ‎objectives, estimates ‎and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements ‎are based ‎on the Company’s ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors ‎that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ‎FansUnite to be ‎materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or ‎forward-looking ‎information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the ‎Company’s business ‎are contained under ‎the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Non-Offering ‎Prospectus dated March 27, ‎‎2020 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related ‎to global pandemics, ‎including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of ‎other viruses or ‎pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not ‎place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎statements in ‎this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not ‎undertake to ‎update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a ‎result of new ‎information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75806