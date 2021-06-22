Brazilian broadcasting partnership and exclusive esports betting and casino rights for the upcoming CS:GO Major in Stockholm will be granted to Vamosgg.com, a FansUnite brandFansUnite Entertainment Inc. is pleased to announce that its Brazilian brand, Vamosgg.com has entered an agreement with top Brazilian streamer Gaules, to secure the Exclusive Gaming Partner rights for Brazil in the upcoming CS:GO Major to be …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Brazilian brand, Vamosgg.com (“VamosGG”) has entered an agreement with top Brazilian streamer Gaules, to secure the Exclusive Gaming Partner rights for Brazil in the upcoming CS:GO Major to be held in Stockholm, Sweden between October 23rd and November 7th of 2021.

FansUnite was able to secure this deal with the help of IMG Media & Events through their exclusive media and sponsorship representation of the PGL Major. The upcoming esports tournament in Stockholm will be the first CS:GO Major after a 2-year break and will have the largest CS:GO prize pool in history1.

Under the agreement, the PGL CS:GO Major will grant exclusive partner rights to VamosGG to deliver casino and esports betting with live odds and bonus offers for the tournament broadcast in Brazil. Throughout the event, VamosGG will be featured in advertisements & content, during commercial breaks and social media commentaries, resulting in increased visibility for its wagering services in front of a massive live audience.

Partnership with Gaules

Additionally, to enhance the partnership, VamosGG is bringing the Major exclusively to the Gaules.tv community, positioning VamosGG as the enabler for the Major’s exclusive broadcast to Brazil. VamosGG will work with Gaules to produce esports-related content leading up to and during the event. Gaules is one of the most-viewed live Portuguese language streamers in the world2. VamosGG will also share a co-branded studio with Gaules at the event.

Gaules commented, “I’m thrilled to bring the Major to the community, thanks to the partnership with VamosGG. We are passionate about CS:GO and look forward to the Major in Sweden. Who knows, we may have a Brazilian team in the final?”

Gaules’ Social Media Reach:

Twitch – 2.8 million followers 3

Instagram – 1.1 million followers 4

Twitter – 733,300 followers 5

YouTube – 637,000 subscribers6

“This announcement acts as our real public launch of Vamosgg.com, our Brazilian esports first betting and casino site,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “Being granted the exclusive esports betting and casino rights is a major win for us and the VamosGG brand. Our platform’s ability to localize sights for very specific markets helped us secure this great partnership with Gaules. Not only is Brazil one of the largest esports betting markets globally but it is also one of the fastest growing. CS:GO has always been our biggest betting market and Brazil represents the second biggest CS:GO viewership in the World. This is a massive opportunity for us to rapidly grow VamosGG and become a dominant brand in the market. We would like to thank Gaules for the opportunity and IMG for helping us navigate the deal.”

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED ‎OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-‎‎‎looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎‎‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” ‎‎‎‎”anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎‎‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to ‎‎‎the success and occurrence of any upcoming live or virtual events; Gaules’ social media reach and its ability to translate into success for FansUnite; FansUnite‘s ability to ‎fulfill technology needs with its ‎platform; business development ‎plans of ‎FansUnite; the Company’s unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, ‎projections, ‎objectives, estimates ‎and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements ‎are based ‎on the Company’s ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors ‎that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ‎FansUnite to be ‎materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or ‎forward-looking ‎information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the ‎Company’s business ‎are contained under ‎the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Non-Offering ‎Prospectus dated March 27, ‎‎2020 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related ‎to global pandemics, ‎including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of ‎other viruses or ‎pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not ‎place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎statements in ‎this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not ‎undertake to ‎update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a ‎result of new ‎information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.‎

