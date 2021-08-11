Emerging Tech

Investing News
.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. Announces Participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

- August 11th, 2021
fansunite logo

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. today announced that Scott Burton, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.   About FansUnite Entertainment Inc. FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) today announced that Scott Burton, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event  Q3 Investor Summit
 Date  August 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation  August 17th at 2:45pm ET
 Location  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Om0qBizmRRavgwseQnBzUw

 

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information:

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.
Prit Singh
19055107636
ir@fansunite.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

FansUnite

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from FansUnite using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

How to Invest in Esports
FansUnite Introduces Gaming Pioneer James Keane to Board of Directors
FansUnite Entertainment Inc Provides Corporate Strategy Outlook for 2020
FansUnite: Bringing Your Sportsbook Into The Future

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×