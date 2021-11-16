Teck Provides Update on Heavy Rain Impacts in B.C.

Teck Resources Limited today reported that its logistics chain between west coast terminals and B.C. operations has been temporarily disrupted due to heavy rain, flooding and mudslides. Teck has implemented measures to mitigate the effect of the disruption, diverting some trains to Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert. CP and CN have begun repairs but do not currently have estimated return to service dates. The overall …

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today reported that its logistics chain between west coast terminals and B.C. operations has been temporarily disrupted due to heavy rain, flooding and mudslides.

Teck has implemented measures to mitigate the effect of the disruption, diverting some trains to Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert. CP and CN have begun repairs but do not currently have estimated return to service dates.

The overall impact and any potential effect on Q4 sales will be dependent on the duration of the logistics chain disruption.

Production at our operations has not been impacted at this time. Teck is focused on protecting the health and safety of employees and contractors and we are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

