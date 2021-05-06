Copper

Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

- May 6th, 2021

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at:
http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalmetalsminingandsteel2021/id6Y0v4F.cfm .

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck’s website at: www.teck.com .

About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Green metals and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

