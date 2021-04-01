Los Andes Copper Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has received the final results for the copper recoveries and concentrate grades as part of the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study at the Vizcachitas Project in Chile . These results confirm a copper recovery of 91.4% and the production of a high-quality clean copper concentrate.Over the past nine months, as part of the PFS metallurgical studies, the Company implemented …

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (“Los Andes” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the final results for the copper recoveries and concentrate grades as part of the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) at the Vizcachitas Project in Chile (“Vizcachitas” or the “Project”). These results confirm a copper recovery of 91.4% and the production of a high-quality clean copper concentrate.

Over the past nine months, as part of the PFS metallurgical studies, the Company implemented a comprehensive bench scale testwork program at SGS Minerals facilities in Santiago, Chile. Samples were selected to best represent the composition of the geological features that would be mined over the first 12 years of the mine plan, the period where the most complex mineralogy and alteration is found, and thus presents the toughest conditions for the flotation circuit.

Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman of Los Andes, commented:

“I am very pleased that the recent comprehensive testwork has confirmed that Vizcachitas will produce a clean and high-quality copper concentrate. This testwork validates the flotation performance when the operating parameters are applied to the more complex areas of the mine.

“These results are encouraging and give us confidence as we continue to progress the development of the Project, focusing on delivering a sustainable mining, including a reduction in both its water and energy consumption.”

Further Information

The 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) assumed an overall life of mine copper recovery of 91.0%. The PFS testwork results confirmed these assumptions on the metallurgical performance with samples representing the most challenging mineralogy identified within the mine plan.

The testwork focused on both, rougher and cleaner flotation stages including different reagent formulas, open cycle testing with different regrinding sizes and pulp pH, and a complete locked cycle testing to produce the final copper concentrate.

The metallurgical testwork showed that the Vizcachitas projected copper recovery for the first 12 years of operation is 91.4% with a final concentrate grade of 24.5% copper. The testwork also shows that, in this period, Vizcachitas produces a clean copper concentrate with no market penalties.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company’s President and CEO and Magin Torres, the Company’s Senior Metallurgist who is a Qualified Person in Extractive Metallurgy under the Chilean Mining Commission, QP Registration No. 0409, are the qualified persons under N.I. 43-101 who have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

