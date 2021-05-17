Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 was elected. The detailed voting results are set out below: About Hudbay Hudbay is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns …

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of

Votes FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes

FOR Carol T. Banducci 193,235,851 925,004 99.52% Igor A. Gonzales 190,799,304 3,361,551 98.27% Richard Howes 192,979,327 1,181,528 99.40% Sarah B. Kavanagh 193,643,555 517,300 99.73% Carin S. Knickel 192,892,377 1,268,478 99.35% Peter Kukielski 193,493,754 667,101 99.66% Stephen A. Lang 190,464,899 3,695,956 98.10% Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 193,645,172 515,683 99.73% Colin Osborne 193,587,734 573,121 99.71% David Smith 192,932,000 1,228,855 99.37%

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States).

