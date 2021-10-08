First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).
|Conference call and webcast details:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-952-5114
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-406-0743
|Toll-free UK:
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|3445838#
|Webcast:
|www.first-quantum.com
|Conference call replay:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Passcode:
|2396459#
The conference call replay will be available from October 27, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on November 10, 2021.
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
