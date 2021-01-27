Cobalt

Sherritt Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after market close on February 10, 2021. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 11, 2021 at 9:00 am ET to review Sherritt’s fourth quarter financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (866) 521-4909

International dial-in number:

(647) 427-2311

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt’s website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects, operations in Canada and Cuba. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations
Email: joe.racanelli@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2457

