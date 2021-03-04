Greenlane Renewables Inc. will announce its 2020 full year and fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 11 th 2021 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET . Representing management will be Brad Douville, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lynda Freeman, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Live …

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) will announce its 2020 full year and fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 11 th , 2021 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). Representing management will be Brad Douville, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lynda Freeman, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable MP3 file.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With multiple core technologies, more than 110 biogas upgrading systems in 18 countries and counting, 30+ years of industry experience and patented proprietary technology, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers improve their environmental impact, green credentials, and bottom line. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005936/en/

Incite Capital Markets

Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed

Ph: 604.493.2004

Brad Douville, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables

Email: IR@greenlanerenewables.com