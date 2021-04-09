Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, today announced changes to the composition of the Company’s board of directors and the Company’s executive team. On April 7, 2021, the Company appointed two new members to the Board, each of whom bring a wealth of experience and talents. The new members of the Board are Susan Uthayakumar and Suman Pushparajah . Concurrent with these …

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, today announced changes to the composition of the Company’s board of directors (the “ Board ”) and the Company’s executive team. On April 7, 2021, the Company appointed two new members to the Board, each of whom bring a wealth of experience and talents. The new members of the Board are Susan Uthayakumar (a member of Facedrive’s Advisory Board and the Global Leader of the Sustainability Business Division at Schneider Electric) and Suman Pushparajah (a member of Facedrive’s senior executive team). Concurrent with these appointments to the Board, Mr. Jay Wilgar resigned from the Board. The new appointments are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Susan Uthayakumar joined Facedrive’s Advisory Board in January 2021. Susan is a proven and accomplished sustainability expert and management consultant. In her current role at Schneider Electric, Susan is responsible for managing the Global Sustainability Business Division to deliver climate mitigation action to enterprise customers. Having served in a number of senior leadership capacities throughout her 16 year tenure with Schneider Electric, Susan has been instrumental in transforming Schneider Electric to a digital power and automation technology company driving sustainability, efficiency and resiliency. Susan also held various leadership positions with McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry, and Deloitte, a global advisory firm. Susan has extensive board experience with both for-profit and industry boards, where she is dedicated to driving reduction in carbon emissions using technological solutions, enhancing electrical grid innovation, safety and operational efficiency

Suman Pushparajah initially joined Facedrive in 2018 to lead the marketing division, and has played a key role in the operational growth of Facedrive from building its driver network to enhancing its technology platform and expanding the rideshare operations across the Province of Ontario. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Suman introduced the Facedrive Foods and Facedrive Heath verticals and initially led the development of TraceSCAN, Facedrive’s proprietary contact tracing solution which was created to combat the spread of COVID-19 through innovative technology. Under Suman’s leadership, Facedrive successfully transitioned from an eco-friendly rideshare business to a multi-faceted ESG platform with multiple verticals. Prior to joining Facedrive, Suman was the Director of IT at Housing Services Corporation where he developed and implemented a number of SaaS solutions such as property and resident management software and province-wide data warehouse. Previously, Suman led the Business Efficiency Unit at Toronto Community Housing where he oversaw the development of various technology solutions to streamline the processes and improve efficiencies across multiple divisions within the organization. During his tenure at Toronto Community Housing, Suman gained extensive expertise managing teams and working with marketing, communications and IT projects. Suman’s varied experience and hands-on leadership style have been crucial to the operational success of the Company.

“We are very excited to have Suman and Susan join our Board of Directors. Suman has been a critical member of our senior executive team and lead our growth and transition into a multi-faceted ESG ecosystem. He will bring key operational insights to our Board. Susan is an accomplished sustainability executive. Facedrive will benefit tremendously from her vision and experience in leading major companies through impressive ESG transitions,” said Sayan Navaratnam, CEO and Chairman of Facedrive. “Together Suman and Susan bring decades of operational and leadership experience, outlook and vision to our board. I look forward to working with both very closely in continuing to pursue Facedrive’s goals.”

The Board will be adding Paul Zed as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. The Audit Committee will be made up of William A. Kanters, Dr. Hamilton Jeyaraj and Paul Zed.

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of verticals that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business (the “ Facedrive Verticals ”). The Facedrive Verticals include its rideshare business (“ Facedrive Rideshare ”), sustainable e-commerce platform (“ Facedrive Marketplace ”), food-delivery service (“ Facedrive Foods ”), e-social platform (“ Facedrive Social ”) and its contact-tracing and health services business (“ Facedrive Health ”).

Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

