Facedrive Inc. is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable based contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN has been selected for deployment by Eden Lodge Nursery School located in Bridgetown, Barbados. Eden Lodge selected TraceSCAN as a comprehensive appweb based solution for pre-screening and contactless drop-off as well as the contact-tracing solution for students. Eden Lodge was …

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable based contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN has been selected for deployment by Eden Lodge Nursery School (“ Eden Lodge ”), located in Bridgetown, Barbados. Eden Lodge selected TraceSCAN as a comprehensive app/web based solution for pre-screening and contactless drop-off as well as the contact-tracing solution for students. Eden Lodge was seeking a comprehensive tracing and interaction solution for protecting staff and students while at school. TraceSCAN will provide Eden Lodge with a complete record of all interactions at the school and amongst traced persons so that all high risk interactions are identified.

“Facedrive is excited for Eden Lodge to implement the TraceSCAN contact-tracing solution among its students and staff. Our solution helps trace interactions and potential COVID-19 spread in all environments, especially those that are essential to stay open, which makes TraceSCAN a natural fit for ensuring safety, reliability and anonymity of exposure tracking at Eden Lodge,” said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Operating Officer at Facedrive Inc. “We see this project as a catalyst for many more applications within the education sector. Reopening schools, nurseries and daycare facilities are critical elements of returning to ‘normal’, and now, as the global economy witnesses loosening of the COVID-19-related restrictions, the pressure is on them to demonstrate that operations can be resumed in a safe and responsible manner. We are dedicated to continue offering our contact-tracing product and services to support families and economies, and ultimately protect lives,” added Pushparajah.

The TraceSCAN contact-tracing wearable solution, developed jointly by Facedrive Health and a group of researchers from the University of Waterloo, is powered by cutting-edge Bluetooth technology enabling it to work as a standalone device or in conjunction with mobile-powered solutions utilized by public health authorities. TraceSCAN is especially suited for environments where individuals may not be able to carry or have access to mobile devices. The TraceSCAN technology is powered through Microsoft Azure. Following other successful deployments with enterprise customers and continuing demand for multifunctional connected health and safety solutions, TraceSCAN has expanded its use case scenarios into multiple business sectors such as education, recreation, travel, manufacturing, food processing, construction and other industries.

The announcement of the deployment at Eden Lodge comes on the heels of discussions around the delays in the COVID-19 vaccination process in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the low overall numbers of fully vaccinated residents in that region ( https://www.paho.org/en/news/19-5-2021-paho-director-calls-closing-glaring-vaccine-gap-expanding-vaccine-production-latin ). Eden Lodge sees TraceSCAN as an important element in its efforts to keep its students and staff safe and protected as they reopen their doors. It is expected that upon successful deployment at Eden Lodge, TraceSCAN will expand its customer base across other educational institutions in Barbados, as well as other countries within the Caribbean network.

“We are pleased to partner with Facedrive and deploy TraceSCAN to do our small part in defeating COVID-19. We want to thank the parents and guardians of the school children who have all consented. Children are playful and communicate with their hands, they love to touch and hug. Everything possible should be done to keep our children safe in Schools. TraceSCAN has provided us with a platform that can effectively conduct contact tracing for our children, teachers and members of the support staff allowing us to make the right decisions on testing and isolation. I am certain that this partnership will be beneficial to both of us,” said Mrs. Roseclaire Blades, Principal of Eden Lodge Nursery School.

About Eden Lodge Nursery School

The Eden Lodge Nursery School (”Eden Lodge”) was a gift from the Jaycees of Barbados to the Government of Barbados. Eden Lodge was officially opened by the Minister of Education, the Honourable Erskine Sandiford, on September 9, 1975. Eden Lodge aims to provide a high-quality early childhood programme which caters to the spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional and social development of each child, also to promote positive relationships with the home and wider community.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business.

Facedrive’s service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing.

Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .

Facedrive Inc.

100 Consilium Pl, Unit 104, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3

www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (for example, those related to the expected success of the TraceSCAN wearable technology at Eden Lodge and the expected continued future expansion of Facedrive Health’s customer base for TraceSCAN) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Facedrive’s Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 31, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005140/en/

Media Contact:

Sana Srithas | sana@facedrive.com

Tel: 1-888-300-2228