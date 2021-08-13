Trulieve Opens Dispensary in Leesburg, Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States today announced the opening of its 88 th Florida dispensary in Leesburg, Florida the Company’s 97 th location nationwide.

The new 4,620 sq. ft. dispensary expands patient access throughout Central Florida , joining nearby locations in Eustis and The Villages . The opening of its 88 th store underscores Trulieve’s commitment to ensuring all of Florida’s medical cannabis patients have safe, reliable access to the high-quality products they rely on.

To celebrate the opening of the Leesburg location, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Leesburg Grand Opening

WHERE : 106 W North Blvd Suite 105, Leesburg, FL 34748

WHEN : Saturday, August 14, 2021 , at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 88 dispensaries in Florida .

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve’s entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor’s recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve’s website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remains committed to slowing the spread in our communities. The Company has reinstated “Designated Care Time” for immunocompromised patients in which the first half hour after dispensaries open is reserved for this higher-risk patient population to shop safely. The company also offers delivery to all patients across the state of Florida . Delivery is free for patients age 65+ and currently offered at a reduced rate to all other patients.

In addition to rigorous cleaning and safety protocols, Trulieve requires all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. We strongly encourage all patients and caretakers to wear face coverings while shopping with us and have made them available in all locations.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF .

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opens-dispensary-in-leesburg-florida-301355094.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c0264.html