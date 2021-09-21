TransCanna is pleased to announce that it is producing its first harvest at its Daly Facility today. A team of dedicated cultivators from subsidiary Lyfted Farms began cutting down 1400 plants yesterday, and are completing the job today.Image 1: First Harvest at Daly FacilityTo view an enhanced version of image 1, please visit: is a pivotal and historic day for us,” said Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. “This is the first …

TransCanna (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is producing its first harvest at its Daly Facility today. A team of dedicated cultivators from subsidiary Lyfted Farms began cutting down 1400 plants yesterday, and are completing the job today.

Image 1: First Harvest at Daly Facility

To view an enhanced version of image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6207/97127_e446f9a414fa3878_002full.jpg

“This is a pivotal and historic day for us,” said Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. “This is the first of many harvests out of our new facility, and it has over-delivered on yield with the one room harvest expected to be valued at $640,000 CAD.”

Mr. Blink estimates the room will produce 240-260 pounds of the premium exotic cannabis flower Lyfted Farms is reputed for. The conditions in the new cultivation room were so effective that the plants thrived beyond expectations with the crop developing mass on the flowers at a rate of multiple pounds a day at the time of harvest. Once Daly is operating at full capacity, this and other cultivation rooms will each produce harvests five times per year.

This inaugural harvest comes out of one of the five new cultivation rooms recently constructed at Daly. Cultivation is already underway in the 2nd room, with a harvest expected in November. A new vegetative room, crop management services, and cold storage services have also recently launched out of the new facility.

“We are successfully expanding our service offerings into additional business units, but cultivation will always be our core strength and expertise,” said Mr. Blink. “Today we celebrate that with our strongest crop to date.”

Image 2: First Harvest at Daly Facility

To view an enhanced version of image 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6207/97127_e446f9a414fa3878_003full.jpg

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market. Visit the TransCanna website today at transcanna.com.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:

info@transcanna.com

604-200-8853

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

