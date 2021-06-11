Cannabis

RCP23 Sells 1,666,667 Subordinate Voting Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc.

On June 10, 2021, RCP23, LLC a private investment holding company controlled by Benjamin Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries Inc. sold 1,666,667 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Issuer to a third-party qualified institutional buyer at a purchase price of US$30.00 per share in a private transaction. “This transaction brings Green Thumb a new institutional shareholder who is aligned with management’s …

On June 10, 2021, RCP23, LLC (the “Seller”), a private investment holding company controlled by Benjamin Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the “Issuer”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), sold 1,666,667 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Issuer (the “Transferred Shares”) to a third-party qualified institutional buyer at a purchase price of US$30.00 per share in a private transaction.

“This transaction brings Green Thumb a new institutional shareholder who is aligned with management’s long-term vision,” said Manager of RCP23 Benjamin Kovler.  “RCP23 has historically sold shares on behalf of our legacy shareholders who invested prior to Green Thumb going public.”

