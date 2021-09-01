Evolution Grow and For the Love of Charlie are the first in the state to create DehydraTECH powered fast-acting productsHill Street Beverage Company Inc. is pleased to announce that its partner, DeHydr8, recently signed agreements with two of Michigan’s best-in-class licensed producers within weeks of DeHydr8 becoming a Hill Street licensee.In a push to expand cutting-edge DehydraTECH™ technology into the US with …

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its partner, DeHydr8, recently signed agreements with two of Michigan’s best-in-class licensed producers (“LPs”) within weeks of DeHydr8 becoming a Hill Street licensee.

In a push to expand cutting-edge DehydraTECH™ technology into the US with B2B market scale, Hill Street announced a licensing partnership with DeHydr8 MI on July 27th, 2021. Since then, Dehydr8 has leveraged its deep relationships and years of experience in the Michigan cannabis market to create agreements with two LPs – Evolution Edibles, and For The Love of Charlie (“FTLOC“). These partners will be the first LPs in the State of Michigan to produce products powered by DehydraTECH™.

Evolution Edibles is focused on creating the best edible flavor profiles in the industry. They offer a broad range of choices for consumers ranging from micro dosed products for the canna-curious to higher dosed products for more experienced users.

FTLOC is a best-in-class LP focused on the benefits of cannabis and cannabinoids in the Medical Use space. FTLOC creates cannabis products that address multiple indications including but not limited to pain relief, anxiety, sleeplessness, spectrum-related and dermal conditions.

The LPs are working on multiple form factors including edibles and topicals for both Medical and Adult use. Dehydr8 anticipates that the first products from these new partnerships will hit shelves in Michigan as soon as September 2021.

“The fact that Dehydr8 have come out of the gates quickly to sign agreements with top quality LPs is proof of their ability to gain traction in the Michigan market,” said Craig Binkley, Co-CEO of Hill Street. “We’re excited to see them expand the DehydraTECH™ ecosystem with these new like-minded partners who share our belief in the power of cannabis and best in class science to create superior product alternatives.”

DeHydr8 was founded by Todd Webber, Jessica Webber, Craig Aronoff, and Marc Seyburn all from Michigan. The Dehydr8 Team is comprised of top legal counsel in the cannabis industry combined with premier marketing and sales professionals.

“Having The DehydraTECH™ technology behind us is a real competitive advantage,” said Todd Webber, Founder of DeHydr8. “The research credibility that comes from a publicly traded drug and Bioscience company and the continuous scientific advancements that Lexaria Bioscience brings to the technology puts this product well ahead of any fast-acting competitors. Our DeHydr8 Team, working closely with the Hill Avenue Cannabis Team, are quickly bringing fast-acting, predictable and stable products to the Michigan market, and are actively changing the face of Cannabis consumption.”

Findings from extensive scientific studies on the DehydraTECHTM technology performed by Lexaria Bioscience Corp. include:

Increased bioavailability up to 5-10x – to equate to blood absorption by inhalational delivery

– to equate to blood absorption by inhalational delivery Increased brain permeation up to 19x – as demonstrated in animal studies

– as demonstrated in animal studies Avoids first-pass liver metabolism – mitigating unwanted side effects

– mitigating unwanted side effects Reduced time of onset – effects are felt within 15-20 min vs. 60-120 min

– effects are felt within 15-20 min vs. 60-120 min Masks unwanted tastes – eliminating the need for sugar-filled edibles

Patented DehydraTECH™ technology improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream, delivering advantages including faster onset and more predictable cannabis experiences for consumers.

“We’re delighted that these new partners will now be powered by DehydraTECH™,” said Lori Senecal, Co-CEO of Hill Street.” Our mission is to partner with companies and brands that are driven to deliver premium quality, category leading performance. These Michigan partners align perfectly with these values as they constantly pursue the highest craft quality combined with the most advanced technology to ensure that consumers enjoy a superior experience.”

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a progressive non-alcoholic beverage and cannabis solutions company. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG expertise and our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience’s ground-breaking DehydraTECH™ patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of Cannabis ingredients.

Hill Street Beverages brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis Brands include (V)ia Regal Pink and White Grape Sparklers.

For more information on our business activities or to check out Hill Street’s award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home go to www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

About DeHydr8

DeHydr8 is focused on delivering the premier fast-acting and most bioavailable technology, DehydraTECH™, to our manufacturer partners in the US Market for application in Cannabis 2.0 products.

Visit us at https://DeHydr8.com.

About Evolution

https://evolutionedibles.net

About FTLOC

https://www.forcharlie.org

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States.

