Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) shared an update today on the significant retail expansion that this underway for its TRACE line of alkaline and mineral-infused water products.

TRACE Beverage multi-packs (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company announced that in tandem with its ongoing retail expansion focused on new distributor relationships, including its recently announced partnership with leading East Coast distributor Koyo Foods and recently announced U.S. distribution agreement with leading natural product wholesaler, Benefit Brand Management, that it is also launching new TRACE multi-packs in national retailers across Canada. The new beverage multi-packs are being offered in response to consumer demand for take-home and value-priced options for wellness products, and will increase the range of TRACE products sold through the Company’s growing points of distribution.

The increased range also reflects the success of BevCanna’s expert sales team, led by VP of Sales and Insights Raffael Kapusty and VP of Sales and Sales Operations Bill Niarchos. The two veteran CPG leaders have been instrumental in both the Koyo Foods and Benefit Brand Management partnerships, and in expanding TRACE’s overall distribution network, adding major retailers across the country and further solidifying TRACE’s market-leading position in Canadian retail.

“We’re pleased that consumer demand for the TRACE line of alkaline and mineral-infused water products has taken off so quickly,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “The addition of the new multi-pack options reflects the very positive response we’ve seen in the Canadian marketplace to our wellness-focused range of products. It’s also a testament the success of our sales team in establishing new major distributor relationships – ensuring that TRACE products are widely available to consumers and in their preferred formats. We’re continuing to grow this vertical rapidly and are very encouraged with the level of success that we’re achieving.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s plans for national retail expansion; consumer demand for take-home and value-priced options for wellness products, including the Company’s products, that the Company will increase the range of TRACE products sold through the Company’s growing points of distribution; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005136/en/

For media enquiries or interviews:

Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.

416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor enquiries:

Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

778-766-3744

bryce@bevcanna.com