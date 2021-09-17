Management team to discuss upcoming corporate milestones and review recent developments Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. announces today is pleased to announce it will host a special management call to discuss upcoming corporate milestones and review recent developments. The teleconference will be held on Monday September 20, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. PST. …

Management team to discuss upcoming corporate milestones and review recent developments

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today is pleased to announce it will host a special management call to discuss upcoming corporate milestones and review recent developments. The teleconference will be held on Monday September 20, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. PST.

The teleconference will be hosted by BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone and CFO John Campbell, and President Melise Panetta.

Teleconference Participant Information

To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:

US/Canada (toll-free): 1-800-319-4610

International (toll): +1-604-638-5340 ()

UK (toll-free): 0808-101-2791

Please dial in 5 – 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available for seven (7) days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial 1-800-319-6413 (toll-free) or 1-604-638-9010 (toll) and use the passcode 7738 # . The Company will also provide a recap of the management teleconference and provide links to the Bloomberg BNN interview.

Webcast Participant Information

To join the call via live streaming, please use the link below:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bevcanna20210920.html

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005124/en/

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.

416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

778-766-3744

bryce@bevcanna.com