Celebrates Canadian launch of the award-winning Keef Brands in Ontario with additional provincial shipments underway

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is excited to announce the shipment of its award-winning Keef Brands cannabis-infused beverages to the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). The Keef products will be available in Ontario retail locations across the province and online at ocs.ca in October 2021 and are also expected to hit British Columbia and Alberta shelves by early November 2021.

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, and the only legal online retailer of cannabis products and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis products in Ontario. The OCS works closely with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

“We’re very excited to launch these top-selling and highly anticipated beverages in Ontario through the OCS,” said Melise Panetta. “The OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and will set the stage for rapid expansion across the country. It’s a significant milestone for BevCanna and will act as the model for future launches for our existing and new beverage partners and clients.

“We’ve also already scheduled further production runs for Keef in the third and fourth quarter,” continued Ms. Panetta. “Based on significant demand for the line internationally, we’re anticipating strong sell-through and are preparing to re-stock shelves across the country.”

Keef Brands is the #1 selling US cannabis-infused beverage brand 1 and BevCanna will initially offer the popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda and Orange Kush Classic Soda options at OCS. The two beverages are among the top-ten selling and fastest growing cannabis beverages in the US. BevCanna is the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our Keef Classics line of sodas into Canada alongside BevCanna. We see this as a big initial opportunity for our brand’s entry into the Canadian market.” said Travis Tharp, CEO of Keef Brands. “We’re looking forward to subsequent provincial launches in the coming weeks and months.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing, and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the timing of the availability in Ontario retail locations and online at ocs.ca ; that the internationally popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda and Orange Kush Classic Soda from #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands will be two of the BevCanna beverages initially offered at OCS; OCS will also offer Green Monké’s international sensations Mango Guava and Orange Passionfruit beverages; that the OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and will set the stage for rapid expansion across the country; that the launch is a significant milestone for BevCanna and will be the model for future launches for our existing and new beverage partners and clients; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

