Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE:3ZQ0) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann“) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative product, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a manufacturing and distribution agreement with Her Highness NYC (“Her Highness”), the premier purveyors of female-forward cannabis couture products that are inspired and engineered by women, for women. Under this agreement, Ayurcann will serve as an exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Her Highness branded products for the Canadian adult use market.

Her Highness’ accessories and CBD line retails online with their THC line available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and soon, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Their curated collection of cannabis essentials includes low-dose fat-free mints, chic gold electroplated vape pens, proprietary slim, elongated pre-rolls housed in a gold cigarette box with the brand’s signature gold lighter, and a coveted THC “pleasure oil” for enhanced pleasure. With an elevated range of thoughtfully reimagined cannabis products for enjoyment and self-care. Her Highness satisfies every woman’s cannabis curiosity and craving in a way that’s true to her lifestyle and in sync with the way women live and play.

Her Highness co-founders, Laura Eisman and Allison Krongard, noticed a gap in the market and craved a premium cannabis experience that was infused with a sense of play and delivered with style. The duo brought to the table their experience and successes with launching female minded companies and set out to reverse the stigma and create a full-scope lifestyle brand for the canna-curious, experienced users, and CBD advocates.

Her Highness Co-founder Allison Krongard states “We’re thrilled to partner with Ayurcann to bring Her Highness products to Canada, a goal since our inception. We knew after our first phone call that we found the right partner. Our shared passion for quality, integrity in products and bringing real joy to women through cannabis, was evident in the first 10 minutes.”

“Our partnership with Ayurcann marks Her Highness’ first international brand presence, an important milestone in our company’s growth trajectory, extending our reach as the trusted household name for women and cannabis,” adds Laura Eisman Co-founder. “We can’t wait to let our Canadian fans know they’ll have access to the Her Highness products they covet.”

The Chairman and CEO of Ayurcann, Mr. Igal Sudman stated “This new partnership presents a great opportunity to bring another well-recognized and trusted brand to the Canadian market, and we are proud to announce another remarkable growth opportunity for Ayurcann.” Mr. Sudman further commented, “There is currently a lack of cannabis products that speaks to the needs of the female consumers, and we are thrilled to be introducing Her Highness branded products to women in the adult use market across Canada.”

For further information, please contact:

Igal Sudman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Tel: 905-492-3322

Email: info@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Bilodeau

Tel: 416-910-1440

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

About Her Highness

Backed by Merida Capital, Her Highness is a female-first lifestyle cannabis brand based in New York, designed for the modern cannabis consumer. With an elevated brand aesthetic, a sophisticated collection of cannabis and CBD products and stylish consumption accessories, Her Highness is created for the feminine lifestyle.

Her Highness’ accessories and CBD line retails online with their THC line available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and soon, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Curated with female-friendly effects like clear head, sans-munchies, anxiety-free and high-functioning, Her Highness products are developed to benefit women, addressing specific needs in their daily lives. To learn more about Her Highness’ elevated experience, visit www.herhighness.com and follow along on Instagram and Twitter at @herhighnessnyc.

