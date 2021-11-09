Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group Inc. for violations of federal securities laws. On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC stating that “On November 8, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, and after consultation with KPMG LLP, the Company’s independent registered …

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) for violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC stating that “On November 8, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. (the “Company”), on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, and after consultation with KPMG LLP, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, determined that it will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021. The Company’s financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon.”

Following this news, the companies share price dropped 16% during mid-day trading hours of November 9, 2021.

