TSX Venture Exchange, Banxa, C-Suite at The Open

- March 1st, 2021
Banxa Logo

Domenic Carosa Founder & Chairman, Banxa Holdings Inc. shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA)

Banxa Holdings Inc. is a payments service provider (PSP) for the digital asset space. The company has a mission – to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation, and the digital space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. For more information visit: https://banxa.com/

