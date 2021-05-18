Crypto and Digital Currency Live Virtual Investor Conference: Companies Present on May 20th
Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on …
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3eS5tVW
May 20 th Agenda:
|
Eastern
|
Presenting Company
|
Ticker(s)
|
9:30 AM
|
Grayscale Investments®
|
( OTCQX: GBTC )
|
10:00 AM
|
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund
|
( OTCQX: BITW )
|
10:30 AM
|
Coinsilium Group Ltd.
|
( OTCQB: CINGF ) (AQUIS: COIN)
|
11:00 AM
|
BTCS Inc.
|
( OTCQB: BTCS )
|
11:30 AM
|
TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.
|
( OTCQX: TAALF ) (CSE: TAAL)
|
12:00 PM
|
( OTCQX: BNXAF ) (TSX-V: BNXA)
|
12:30 PM
|
Currencyworks Inc.
|
( OTCQB: CWRK ) (CSE: CWRK)
|
1:00 PM
|
BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
|
( OTCQX: BBKCF ) (CSE: BIGG)
|
1:30 PM
|
Vemanti Group Inc.
|
( OTCQB: VMNT )
|
2:00 PM
|
Mode Global Holdings PLC
|
( LSE: MODE )
|
2:30 PM
|
LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.
|
( Pink: LUXFF ) (CSE: LUXX)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
