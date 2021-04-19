Skychain Announces Director Appointment

Skychain Technologies Inc. announces the appointment of Frederick Jung to the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Jung will provide financial guidance to Skychain to continue the growth of its business operations.Mr. Jung is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Solar Flow-Through Funds. Mr. Jung’s extensive in corporate finance and strategic planning will be an invaluable contribution to …

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) announces the appointment of Frederick Jung to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective immediately. Mr. Jung will provide financial guidance to Skychain to continue the growth of its business operations.

Mr. Jung is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Solar Flow-Through Funds. Mr. Jung’s extensive in corporate finance and strategic planning will be an invaluable contribution to Skychain Technologies Inc.

About Skychain Technologies

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologies.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang

President and CEO

______________________________________________________________________

Contact: 604-688-5464

bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80748