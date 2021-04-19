Skychain Announces Director Appointment
Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) announces the appointment of Frederick Jung to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective immediately. Mr. Jung will provide financial guidance to Skychain to continue the growth of its business operations.
Mr. Jung is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Solar Flow-Through Funds. Mr. Jung’s extensive in corporate finance and strategic planning will be an invaluable contribution to Skychain Technologies Inc.
About Skychain Technologies
Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologies.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bill Zhang
President and CEO
Contact: 604-688-5464
bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com
