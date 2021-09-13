WellteQ Digital Health Inc. is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day taking place Thursday, September 16th, 2021. Scott Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Wellteq, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 9:00 AM PT 12:00 PM ET. Mr. Montgomery, will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference …

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCQB:WTEQF) (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day taking place Thursday, September 16th, 2021.

Scott Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Wellteq, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. Mr. Montgomery, will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

“I am eager to inform investors on how Wellteq’s business model has delivered affordability and accessibility to workplace healthcare at the Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day,” said Mr. Montgomery.

This year’s Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day will feature leaders in the healthcare space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities, please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference Details: Event: Gravitas Health Reimagined (virtual) Format: Presentation and Q&A Date: Thursday, September 16th, 2021 Time: 8:30AM PT – 1:00PM PT (11:30AM ET – 4:00PM ET) Registration: Link

About Wellteq

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading global provider of personalized digital health and wellness solutions across the Continuum of Care. To learn more, visit http://www.wellteq.co .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

These statements made in this news release are based on management’s assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management’s experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Investor Relations

glen@bristolir.com

T: (905) 326-1888 Ext 1