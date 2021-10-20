TheNewswire – October 20 th 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is pleased to report, that its wholly owned subsidiary Eversea TM Inc. has completed a suite of unique Organic Omega-3 shots. The functional shots market is expected to grow at 16% per year to 1.4 billion in 2027 according to Research and Markets*. The company’s convenient 60 ml. shots are formulated to supplement the essential daily Omega-3 requirement …

TheNewswire – October 20 th 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (“Solarvest”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SVS), is pleased to report, that its wholly owned subsidiary Eversea TM Inc. has completed a suite of unique Organic Omega-3 shots. The functional shots market is expected to grow at 16% per year to 1.4 billion in 2027 according to Research and Markets*. The company’s convenient 60 ml. shots are formulated to supplement the essential daily Omega-3 requirement with added organic ingredients. For example, Stamina includes ingredients that are known to dilate blood vessels, an effect that may lower blood pressure and increase exercise time to task failure. Recover includes ingredients that, in addition to Omega-3, are known to reduce inflammation. The market goes beyond the professional athlete seeking a competitive boost to anyone wishing to enhance their workout and manage the resulting inflammation. The vision customer is expected to be anyone that experiences blue light toxicity and screen fatigue, common in our screen heavy work environments.



Similar to the well know energy shots on the market, the products will be packaged and recommended for point of purchase convenience in natural and health food stores. The company will also immediately offer the line to premium exercise chains in China, Brazil and the USA.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The company has successfully developed, patented and produced the world’s only plant-based organic certified Omega-3 to satisfy the substantial demand for this essential nutrient. The company has also initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.

For further information contact:

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

* https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/28/2253640/28124/en/1-4-Billion-Global-Functional-Shots-Market-2021-to-2027-by-Product-Distribution-Channel-and-Region.html

