Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, would like to provide the following dial-in information for the Company’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 12, 2021. Shareholders and proxyholders may access the Meeting via teleconference by dialing 647-723-3984 or 1-866-365-4406 from Canada or the United States, then entering participation code “8487744” followed by the pound (“#”) sign.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent restrictions imposed by the Ontario Provincial Government, shareholders and proxyholders will only be able to attend the Meeting via teleconference and will not be permitted to attend the Meeting in person at the address provided on the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

For more information please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



