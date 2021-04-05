HempFusion Provides Operational Update

HempFusion Wellness Inc. a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to provide an operational update. Highlights Brightfield Group’s most recent survey ranks HempFusion #2 in the US for CBD Brand Awareness Probulin Probiotics finished 2020 as the fastest-growing Probiotic brand out of the Top 10 in the US, according to SPINS HempFusion is …

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to provide an operational update.

Highlights

Brightfield Group’s most recent survey ranks HempFusion #2 in the US for CBD Brand Awareness

Probulin Probiotics finished 2020 as the fastest-growing Probiotic brand out of the Top 10 in the US, according to SPINS

HempFusion is the #2 CBD holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, the only US-listed exchange traded fund dedicated solely to US cannabis exposure

HempFusion is one of the select few companies to offer OTC Drug Listed Topical products

The Company’s OTC Tropical products have ranked #1 in both sales dollars and units sold at a major Food & Drug Mass (“FDM”) retailer in the US, according to NielsenIQ

Complete digital relaunch, increasing online traffic by 10x

2020 in Review

COVID and continued lack of clarity from the FDA related to official regulatory guidance for CBD used in dietary supplements, foods, and beverages has made 2020 a challenging year. However, these challenges have led to strategic changes, establishing the foundation for HempFusion to succeed in 2021 and beyond. There are no quick and easy ways to navigate this dynamic and emerging industry. The Company remains focused and highly optimistic that the five-channel strategy and international expansion will drive significant success throughout 2021 and beyond.

Over the past year, we have experienced multiple challenges brought on by the global pandemic. These challenges have impacted the Company and its supply chain partners, including retailers. They have also brought about a renewal in the way HempFusion thinks and operate as a Company. These changes have already led to certain successes that are occurring in Q1, 2021.

Positive Momentum for 2021

Completed a US$17,000,000 initial public offering (“IPO”) and commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), becoming the first U.S.-based CBD & wellness products company to list directly on the TSX (senior board). Starting the year as the #2 most recognized CBD brand in America

HempFusion remains one of the few companies offering OTC drug listed topical products allowing the opportunity for vast penetration throughout the FDM channel, the largest dollar volume channel

As of the end of January 2021, NielsenIQ data ranks HempFusion as the #1 in product sales and units sold in one of the largest FDM retailers

Due to this successful performance, this retailer has expanded HempFusion’s products from 78 stores to 798 stores, and HempFusion accounts for roughly 50% of category sales

The Company has shifted resources and its distribution of sales from a near-exclusive brick and mortar retail company to include a much larger digital focus; early success has shown a 10x increase in online traffic with significant increase in conversion.

The comprehensive digital rebuild and execution of the eCommerce channel has resulted in a shift of company revenue breakdown from 6% online to nearly 24% online in recent months.

The Company launched “ The Probulin Store ” on Amazon, and early 2021 traction is encouraging. Sales have nearly tripled in less than three months

HempFusion’s Probulin has seen 10% or greater month-over-month growth since launching on Amazon

FDM/Big Box

Successfully launched and continue to lead the category in the 5th largest retailer in the channel

Currently engaged with several leading FDM retailers such as Kroger, Albertsons, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Bashas, SEG (Winne Dixie), among others. These targeted launches will include both ingestible and topical CBD as well as Probulin probiotics

Convenience Channel

Officially relaunched with Crossmark, the largest broker network in this channel, with crucial initiatives already in motion that are likely to yield a highly successful outcome as early as H1, 2020

Doctor / Practitioner Channel

HempFusion has engaged a lead generation agency that has already yielded success in early 2021, and the Company expects to add significant momentum throughout the year

HempFusion has launched with FullScript, one of the premier and most significant online distributors of products throughout the practitioner channel, reaching 80,000 practitioners and over 600,000 patients across the United States and Canada

eCommerce

Established a key stronghold on Amazon for Probulin, yielding significant early results with a ROAS (Return On Advertising Spend) of $5.49 as of the end of January 2021

Extensive rebuild of both Probulin.com and HempFusion.com, sets up the framework for a large-scale digital footprint expansion

Increased online traffic by nearly 10x

Officially launched Probulin on the World’s largest eCommerce platform, Alibaba’s Tmall Global, with HempFusion CBD expected to follow

Natural Products Industry

Continued focus on expansion to new retailers, including soft commitments with Vitamin Shoppe, expected in Q2 of 2021

Continued success with Sprouts Farmers Market becoming the #2 brand for shelf-stable probiotics, the fastest-growing section of the probiotic category

According to SPINS, Probulin is the fastest growing probiotic brand in the Natural Products Industry

International Expansion

Officially launched both Probulin and HempFusion in Ireland with a strategic distribution partner and with the full acknowledgment of the FSAI (Food Safety Authority of Ireland)

Products are on the shelf in both Ireland and the UK. The UK is the largest market for CBD products in Europe

Other international targets in motion are Latin America, Canada, India, China, and the rest of Europe

When considering the momentum that we are now experiencing as we enter 2021, it is essential to update shareholders on the regulatory landscape and the advancements we have made over the past several years and months. HempFusion continues to drive the industry forward with research and development, radical transparency and a focus on regulatory compliance.

Domestic & International Regulatory accomplishments

Completed all necessary toxicology studies that ultimately leads to Self-Affirmed GRAS. Once published, the toxicology studies are peer-reviewed and signed. HempFusion plans to announce Self-GRAS Affirmation targeted for Q2 2021

The NOAEL (No Observed Adverse Effect Level) manuscript is now complete, ready to publish.

Submitted Novel Food Application to the FSA in the United Kingdom

Submitted all items eligible for the proposed “Public Approval Product List” for the UK

Completed a year-long safety study with ValidCare as a co-sponsor of what is considered the most extensive and largest Human Observational toxicology study ever done on CBD

ValidCare’s initial findings revealed that HempFusion products had no liver toxicity and the findings, of the entire cohort, has been discussed with FDA officials.

Eight HempFusion products were officially listed as OTC Drugs with the FDA including NDC (national drug code) numbers issued for topical products

We have launched a full line of USDA Certified Organic Tinctures

The Company has built a strong foundation throughout a challenging 2020. After the completion of a successful IPO, the Company remains focused on executing it’s five channel strategy driving significant revenue growth across domestic and international markets in 2021 and beyond. We remain hyper focused on the long game.

The future is bright.

