Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that the company completed submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of lenacapavir, an investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) people with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection.

The submission is supported by data from the Phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir administered subcutaneously every six months in combination with an optimized antiretroviral background regimen. Key data on lenacapavir will be presented during the 11th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science in July 2021.

In May 2019, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the development of lenacapavir for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced patients with multi-drug resistance in combination with other antiretroviral drugs. Lenacapavir, which is being studied as an every-six-month subcutaneous injection, is a potential first-in-class capsid inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection without overlapping resistance with any currently approved antiretroviral therapy (ART).

“Lenacapavir is an important breakthrough innovation with the potential to be transformative for people living with multi-drug resistant HIV who have very limited treatment options,” said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “The filing moves us one step closer to providing an innovative treatment option that helps to address barriers to achieving viral suppression and meet the unmet needs of people living with multi-drug resistant HIV.”

Lenacapavir is being developed in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg with MDR HIV-1 infection who are currently on a failing antiretroviral treatment regimen due to resistance, intolerance or safety considerations. Lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV-1 replication by interfering with multiple, essential steps of the viral lifecycle, including capsid-mediated uptake of HIV-1 proviral DNA, virus assembly and release, and capsid core formation.

Gilead plans to submit marketing authorization applications for lenacapavir to the European Medicines Agency and other global agencies in the coming months.

Lenacapavir is an investigational compound and is not approved by any regulatory authority for any use and its safety and efficacy are not established. There is no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About CAPELLA (NCT04150068)

CAPELLA is a Phase 2/3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled global multicenter study designed to evaluate the antiviral activity of Gilead’s investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor lenacapavir administered every 6 months as a subcutaneous injection in HTE people with MDR HIV-1 infection. CAPELLA includes men and women living with HIV-1 and is being conducted at research centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

In CAPELLA, 36 participants with multi-class HIV-1 drug resistance and a detectable viral load while on a failing regimen were randomly allocated to receive oral lenacapavir or placebo for 14 days, in addition to continuing their failing regimen (functional monotherapy). An additional 36 participants were enrolled in a separate treatment cohort. The primary endpoint was the proportion of participants randomly allocated to receive oral lenacapavir or placebo for 14 days, in addition to continuing their failing regimen, achieving ≥ 0.5 log 10 copies/mL reduction from baseline in HIV-1 RNA at the end of the functional monotherapy period.

The study achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating that a significantly higher proportion of participants randomly allocated to receive lenacapavir achieved a clinically meaningful viral load reduction of at least 0.5 log 10 copies/mL from baseline compared with those receiving placebo during the 14-day functional monotherapy period (88% vs. 17%, p presented at the virtual 28th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections ( virtual CROI 2021). Those who received lenacapavir (n=24) achieved statistically significantly greater mean decrease in viral load than those who received placebo (n=12) during the functional monotherapy period (-1.93 log 10 copies/mL vs. -0.29 log 10 copies/mL, p

Following the 14-day functional monotherapy period, participants who were randomly allocated to receive lenacapavir or placebo, in addition to continuing their failing regimen, started open-label lenacapavir and an optimized background regimen, while those enrolled in a separate treatment cohort received open-label lenacapavir and an optimized background regimen on Day 1. This ongoing maintenance period of the study is evaluating the additional trial endpoints of safety and efficacy of subcutaneous lenacapavir administered every six months in combination with an optimized background regimen. The trial data for the first six-month period (Week 26) have been submitted to the FDA as part of the NDA filing, and will be presented at an upcoming conference.

For further information, please see https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04150068 .

About Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir is a potential first-in-class, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infection. Lenacapavir’s multi-stage mechanism of action is distinguishable from currently approved classes of antiviral agents and is designed to provide a new avenue for the development of long-acting therapy options for people living with or at risk for HIV-1. While most antivirals act on just one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV-1 at multiple stages of its lifecycle and has no known cross resistance to other existing drug classes.

The safety, efficacy and dosing of lenacapavir are being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical studies. Data presented at AIDS 2020 from a completed Phase 1 study support further evaluation of lenacapavir administered subcutaneously every six-month for both HIV-1 treatment and prevention. During IDWeek 2020, the company announced plans to evaluate the use of lenacapavir as an injectable PrEP option administered every six months among cisgender women, men who have sex with men and persons of trans experience. The prevention trials have projected initiation dates in 2021.

