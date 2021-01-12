Biotech

Investing News
.

Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET Immunotherapy Drug Candidate

- January 12th, 2021

Dragonfly to receive payment for the first Opt-In from AbbVie as part of a multi-target collaboration launched just over 1 year ago. – Dragonfly Therapeutics a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies that harness the innate immune system to treat disease, today announced that ABBVie has licensed its first TriNKET™ drug candidate from Dragonfly, part of a multi-target collaboration initiated in …

Dragonfly to receive payment for the first Opt-In from AbbVie as part of a multi-target collaboration launched just over 1 year ago.

– Dragonfly Therapeutics (“Dragonfly”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies that harness the innate immune system to treat disease, today announced that ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), has licensed its first TriNKET™ drug candidate from Dragonfly, part of a multi-target collaboration initiated in November 2019 designed to advance a number of Dragonfly’s novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapies for autoimmune and oncology indications.

“AbbVie is committed to delivering improved treatment options to our patients” said Tom Hudson , M.D. Senior Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at AbbVie.  “The collaboration with Dragonfly has been remarkable. Working together, the teams have made rapid progress to develop this first TriNKET in record time.”

“AbbVie is a global leader in treating immune-mediated diseases” said Bill Haney , co-founder and chief executive officer of Dragonfly, “they are a terrific partner and this opt-in, so soon after launching our collaboration, is a great vote of confidence. We look forward to continued success and rapid progress with the AbbVie team to advance new treatment options for patients.”

The opt-in grants AbbVie exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize products directed to this first specific target, developed using Dragonfly’s TriNKET™ technology platform. Dragonfly will receive an opt-in payment, as well as potential future development milestone payments and royalties from the sales of any commercialized candidates.

About Dragonfly
Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel TriNKET™ technology to harness the body’s innate immune system to bring breakthrough cancer treatments to patients.

For more information visit:
www.dragonflytx.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc
https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dragonfly-therapeutics-announces-abbvie-opt-in-of-trinket-immunotherapy-drug-candidate-301205963.html

SOURCE Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

  Life Science and Healthcare Investing report cover

Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021

  
The life science and healthcare market is a booming, multi-billion dollar industry. Read our 2021 life science outlook report!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

VIDEO — Marc Lichtenfeld: Short or Long Term, Know Why You’re in Gold
5 Top Biotech Companies by Market Cap
AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA Gets Health Canada Approval to Treat CLL
Barclays Sees Upside in US Biopharma Industry

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×