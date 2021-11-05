BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, announces the addition of Suzanne Ostrand-Rosenberg, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg has more than 40 years of experience leading investigations focused on the immune system’s response to cancer. She is currently the Robert & Jane …

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, announces the addition of Suzanne Ostrand-Rosenberg, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg has more than 40 years of experience leading investigations focused on the immune system’s response to cancer. She is currently the Robert & Jane Meyerhoff Professor of Biochemistry, Emeritus, and Professor of Biological Sciences, Emeritus, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Baltimore, MD, and has been working with the University since 1977. She was also appointed as the Adjunct Professor of Pathology, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI), University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, in 2018.

“I am delighted to welcome Suzanne to our world class Scientific Advisory board. I look forward to her insights utilizing her rich scientific background to advance our novel pipeline of immunotherapies for cancer,” said Dr. Bill Williams, President and CEO of BriaCell.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg and her team were instrumental in demonstrating the importance of CD4+ T-helper lymphocytes. Since 1990, her team has pioneered studies on myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in fighting cancer and has led the development of novel cell-based immuno-therapeutics. Additionally, Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg’s research on the Programmed Death Ligand 1 pathway (PD-L1) resulted in the discovery of two novel anti-PD-L1 therapeutics.

“I am intrigued with BriaCell’s early clinical data showing destruction of tumor cells in patients with advanced breast cancer without serious side effects,” said Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg. “I also share the same passion and mission as BriaCell’s Management team to develop effective immunotherapies for cancer patients. I am delighted to join BriaCell‘s Scientific Advisory Board to help the BriaCell team achieve its goals.”

Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg has served as an editor of multiple immunology and cancer journals, has regularly reviewed grants for national and international scientific organizations, and has served on the NCI Board of Scientific Counselors. One of her team’s publications was recognized as the most cited publication in the Journal of Immunology in 2021. She has been the recipient of numerous scientific awards, including Distinguished Lecturer, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg in 2012 and Distinguished Fellow of the American Association of Immunologists in 2020. She was appointed by Maryland’s governor to the State of Maryland Human Stem Cell Commission from 2007-2013.

Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg obtained her BA in Biology from Barnard College of Columbia University and her Ph.D. in Immunology from California Institute of Technology and completed her postdoctoral studies in Immunology at Johns Hopkins University.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://BriaCell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

