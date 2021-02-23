Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (” Beyond Medical ” or the ” Company “) (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) thru its subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

THREE PLY MEDICAL GRADE FACE MASKS:

Micron Technologies, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary has been manufacturing and selling medically certified three ply face masks in the colour blue and also in black since August 2020 . The company is selling out all the inventory that it can manufacture on three shifts a day and is looking to bring in additional manufacturing equipment and personnel. Parties wishing to purchase our masks online can do so at: www.micronti.com

N95 MASKS

There is an ongoing shortage of N95 medical grade masks for frontline first responders across North America .

Ranvir Gujral stated on NPR radio “But fewer companies shifted to making N95 masks, which are far more complicated, and they’re in short supply. Nurses and doctors are re-using masks over and over again. Some small medical practices can’t even find supplies they can afford”

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/17/913093387/why-cant-america-make-enough-n95-masks-6-months-into-pandemic-shortages-persist

Micron Technologies has initiated manufacturing of made in Canada N95 Model 8800 masks at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Delta, BC .. The Company is currently manufacturing and distributing under its Class 1 Medical Devices pursuant to the Company’s Medical Device Establishment License from Health Canada and Medical Device Registration with the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Company’s N95 Model 8800 respirators are currently CSA and FDA approved and undergoing testing and awaiting medical-grade certification from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). N95 masks are the gold standard of personal protective equipment, particularly among healthcare professionals. They provide the highest level of protection for the user and those in close proximity to infected patients. N95 masks are both high in demand and low in supply worldwide. It is the intent of the Company to have its N95 respirators CSA, FDA and NIOSH certified and sold to medical professionals and citizens to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia . The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade facemasks compliant with ASTM F2100 Standards. Beyond Medical currently has a non binding LOI to acquire Kayan Health

About Kayan Health

Kayan Health’s proprietary AI-powered health communications platform helps doctors streamline communications with their patients and remotely monitor them. Additionally, Kayan Health’s proprietary platform allows patients to schedule virtual consultations with their physicians and communicate with them through chat, audio and video calls. The platform also integrates with wearable devices and diagnostic tools that delivers both patients and doctors with greater visibility into the patient’s health and provides them with proactive automated alerts such as elevated blood pressure and heart rates. Storing all this data in a holistic patient profile that is integrated with the clinic’s electronic health systems – ensuring their patients’ health records are up to date, accessible by all, helps deliver better care and enables clinics to generate more revenue.

Kayan Health’s platform has already been deployed in multiple clinics in the United States and is projected to reach $5M in revenue by 2022. Kayan Health’s proprietary platform was developed by the founders of HeyDoc!, a telehealth app launched in 2016 that had supported over 3,000 patients globally. Kayan Health is a privately held company based in Toronto, Ontario .

