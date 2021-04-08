Additional efficacy data from pooled analysis of AURA-LV and AURORA 1 pivotal trials demonstrate potential to improve renal response regardless of disease progression at diagnosis Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today presented additional efficacy data from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 pivotal trials of LUPKYNIS™ in lupus nephritis . The data were shared at the National Kidney Foundation 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings by …

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company) today presented additional efficacy data from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 pivotal trials of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) in lupus nephritis (LN). The data were shared at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings by Anca D. Askanase, M.D., M.P.H., Founder and Director of Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s Lupus Center and the Director of Rheumatology Clinical Trials.

Pooled data from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 study demonstrate that LUPKYNIS, in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low-dose corticosteroids, led to treatment benefits across biopsy class subgroups compared with treatment with MMF and low-dose corticosteroids alone (placebo). MMF and low-dose corticosteroids are considered standard of care (SoC) for the treatment of LN. On January 22, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LUPKYNIS in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen to treat adult patients with active LN.

“People with LN can sometimes have a delay in diagnosis and often incomplete responses to treatment, increasing their likelihood of kidney damage and other disease complications. These data support LUPKYNIS’ potential as an important tool to control LN regardless of the disease classification,” said Anca D. Askanase, M.D., MPH, Founder and Director of Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s Lupus Center and the Director of Rheumatology Clinical Trials.

Data from 532 patients from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 studies were integrated in a post-hoc analysis of complete renal response (CRR) by LN biopsy class. The AURA-LV and AURORA 1 studies were similar in design and patient populations. The data from both studies for subjects treated with the recommended LUPKYNIS dose of 23.7 mg twice daily (AURA-LV n=89, AURORA 1 n=179) or with matching placebo (AURA-LV n=88, AURORA 1 n= 178) were pooled for the integrated analysis. The odds ratios (OR) for CRR for LUPKYNIS versus placebo were 4.26 for pure Class III (p=0.0054), 2.59 for pure Class IV (p=0.0005), 1.5 for pure Class V (p=0.4090), and 2.68 for mixed Class III/IV and V patients (p=0.0166). Achieving an OR greater than 1 indicates that LUPKYNIS is favored over placebo. Pure Class V was the least common, with 75 patients in both studies. The clinical trials were not powered to detect a significant difference between the two treatment arms by biopsy class.

About Lupus Nephritis

LN is a serious manifestation of SLE, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and approximately one out of three of these individuals develop LN. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney, resulting in kidney failure. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.

About LUPKYNIS

LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral treatment for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. A novel, structurally modified calcineurin inhibitor (CNI), LUPKYNIS has a dual mechanism of action, acting as an immunosuppressant through inhibition of T-cell activation and cytokine production and promoting podocyte stability in the kidney. The recommended starting dose of LUPKYNIS is three capsules twice daily with no requirement for serum drug monitoring. Dose modifications can be made based on Aurinia’s proprietary personalized eGFR based dosing protocol. Boxed Warning, warnings and precautions for LUPKYNIS are consistent with those of other CNI-immunosuppressive treatments.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

LUPKYNIS is indicated in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. Limitations of Use: Safety and efficacy of LUPKYNIS have not been established in combination with cyclophosphamide. Use of LUPKYNIS is not recommended in this situation.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNINGS: MALIGNANCIES AND SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Increased risk for developing malignancies and serious infections with LUPKYNIS or other immunosuppressants that may lead to hospitalization or death.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: LUPKYNIS is contraindicated in patients taking strong CYP3A4 inhibitors because of the increased risk of acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity, and in patients who have had a serious/severe hypersensitivity reaction to LUPKYNIS or its excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lymphoma and Other Malignancies: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing lymphomas and other malignancies, particularly of the skin. The risk appears to be related to increasing doses and duration of immunosuppression rather than to the use of any specific agent.

Serious Infections: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal infections (including opportunistic infections), which may lead to serious, including fatal, outcomes.

Nephrotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity. The risk is increased when CNIs are concomitantly administered with drugs associated with nephrotoxicity.

Hypertension: Hypertension is a common adverse reaction of LUPKYNIS therapy and may require antihypertensive therapy.

Neurotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause a spectrum of neurotoxicities: severe include posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), delirium, seizure, and coma; others include tremor, paresthesia, headache, and changes in mental status and/or motor and sensory functions .

Hyperkalemia: Hyperkalemia, which may be serious and require treatment, has been reported with CNIs, including LUPKYNIS. Concomitant use of agents associated with hyperkalemia may increase the risk for hyperkalemia.

QTc Prolongation: LUPKYNIS prolongs the QTc interval in a dose-dependent manner when dosed higher than the recommended lupus nephritis therapeutic dose. The use of LUPKYNIS in combination with other drugs that are known to prolong QTc may result in clinically significant QT prolongation.

Immunizations: Avoid the use of live attenuated vaccines during treatment with LUPKYNIS. Inactivated vaccines noted to be safe for administration may not be sufficiently immunogenic during treatment with LUPKYNIS.

Pure Red Cell Aplasia: Cases of pure red cell aplasia (PRCA) have been reported in patients treated with another CNI immunosuppressant. If PRCA is diagnosed, consider discontinuation of LUPKYNIS.

Drug-Drug Interactions: Avoid co-administration of LUPKYNIS and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Reduce LUPKYNIS dosage when co-administered with moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reduce dosage of certain P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic windows when co-administered.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions ( > 3%) were glomerular filtration rate decreased, hypertension, diarrhea, headache, anemia, cough, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain upper, dyspepsia, alopecia, renal impairment, abdominal pain, mouth ulceration, fatigue, tremor, acute kidney injury, and decreased appetite.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy/Lactation: May cause fetal harm. Advise not to breastfeed.

Renal Impairment : Not recommended in patients with baseline eGFR ≤45 mL/min/1.73 m 2 unless benefit exceeds risk. Severe renal impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose.

Mild and Moderate Hepatic Impairment : Reduce LUPKYNIS dose. Severe hepatic impairment: Avoid LUPKYNIS use.

Please see Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning , and Medication Guide for LUPKYNIS.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities law. These forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: LUPKYNIS being an important tool to control LN regardless of the disease classification; the integrated results from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 studies; Aurinia’s estimates as to the number of patients with SLE in the U.S. and the proportion of those persons who will develop LN; the estimated proportion of Black and Asian individuals, and individuals with Hispanic ancestry, compared to Caucasian individuals, to develop LN; Aurinia enhancing access with a variety of patient services and healthcare engagement initiatives. It is possible that such results or conclusions may change based on further analyses of these data. Words such as “anticipate”, “will”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “target”, “plan”, “goals”, “objectives”, “may” and other similar words and expressions, identify forward-looking statements. We have made numerous assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information contained herein, including among other things, assumptions about: the accuracy of the results from our clinical trials; and the accuracy of reported data from third party studies and reports. Even though the management of Aurinia believes that the assumptions made, and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Aurinia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the results from our clinical studies and from third party studies and reports may not be accurate. Although we have attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

All forward-looking information contained in this presentation is qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K available by accessing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar or the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com .

