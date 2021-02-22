Biotech

Investing News
.

Amgen To Webcast Investor Meeting At AAAAI Virtual Annual Meeting

- February 22nd, 2021

Amgen will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting on Friday, Feb. 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with clinical trial investigators, will discuss the results of the tezepelumab Phase 3 NAVIGATOR study in patients with severe asthma. Live …

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting on Friday, Feb. 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with clinical trial investigators, will discuss the results of the tezepelumab Phase 3 NAVIGATOR study in patients with severe asthma.

Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen’s Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world’s leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Trish Rowland , 805-447-5631(media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-webcast-investor-meeting-at-aaaai-virtual-annual-meeting-301232764.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

  Life Science and Healthcare Investing report cover

Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021

  
The life science and healthcare market is a booming, multi-billion dollar industry. Read our 2021 life science outlook report!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Top Life Science ETFs of 2020
How to Invest in Biotechnology
5 Top Pharmaceutical ETFs
5 Top Biotech Companies by Market Cap

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×