Rock Tech Files Revised Technical Report on SEDAR

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. announces that, further to previous news releases on November 4, December 10 and December 18, 2020, the Company has filed a revised Technical Report on SEDAR The Technical Report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment for an Integrated Lithium Hydroxide Operation from the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, Northwest Ontario, Canada” has an effective date of March 15, 2021, and is a revision …

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) (TSXV:RCK ) (OTC:RCKTF) ( Frankfurt:RJIB) announces that, further to previous news releases on November 4, December 10 and December 18, 2020, the Company has filed a revised Technical Report on SEDAR

The Technical Report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment for an Integrated Lithium Hydroxide Operation from the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, Northwest Ontario, Canada” has an effective date of March 15, 2021, and is a revision of the Technical Report, with an effective date of October 30, 2020, previously filed on November 9, 2020.

A comparison of the March 15, 2021, Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and the previously filed Technical Report is presented in the following table:

Technical Reports October 30, 2020 March 15, 2021 Resource Estimate: Measured Resources 1.89 MT @ 1.04% Li2O 2.31 MT @ 1.04% Li2O Indicated Resources 4.68 MT @ 1.00% Li2O 4.31 MT @ 0.99% Li2O M+I Resources 6.57 MT @ 1.01% Li2O 6.62 MT @ 1.01% Li2O Inferred Resources 6.72 MT @ 1.16% Li2O 6.68 MT @ 1.16% Li2O Preliminary Economic Assessment: Operating expenses (USD/tonne LiOH) $5,956 $6,266 IRR (%) 24.2% 21.9% IRR (% – after tax) 21.7% 19.6% NPV (USD) $335m $289m NPV (USD – after tax) $270m $230m



The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

As part of the revised PEA, P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (“P&E”) recommended and reviewed contemporary approaches to geostatistical Mineral Resource classification, the compliant cut-off grade determination from PEA parameters, recommended flatter open pit slopes and executable mine designs, and suggested minor modifications to the process plant flowsheet. These changes resulted in modest increases in both the confidence of the Mineral Resource at Georgia Lake and the estimated operating expenses per tonne of lithium hydroxide. While the revised operating expenses demonstrate the potential for Georgia Lake to be among the lowest cost producers of lithium hydroxide, the Company plans further optimization work as part of the planned Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) and is optimistic further improvements in operating expenses can be achieved.

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET president of P&E and an independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

