Sydney, Australia – Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL advises investors that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, will present live at Red Cloud’s Green Energy Conference – “EV’s are made of these” – on Day 1, Tuesday July 13th, at 3:40 pm ET . The conference speakers will be headlined by Simon Moores, Head of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. To register for the event, please visit: Lake Resources will be …

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) advises investors that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, will present live at Red Cloud’s Green Energy Conference – “EV’s are made of these” – on Day 1, Tuesday July 13th, at 3:40 pm ET (Wednesday July 14th, 5:40 am Sydney).

The conference speakers will be headlined by Simon Moores, Head of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

To register for the event, please visit:

https://www.redcloudfs.com/greenenergyconference2021

Lake Resources will be providing an update on how it can deliver high quality and high margin solutions for the EV battery supply chain with scalable, premium lithium with superior ESG benefits by using clean direct lithium extraction. Drilling is underway to support an expansion study to double production to 50,000tpa. which would make Lake’s Kachi Project a globally significant producer with a low carbon footprint.

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Source:

Lake Resources NL

Contact:

Steve Promnitz

Managing Director

+61 2 9188 7864

steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom

Republic PR

+61 (0) 407 112 623

anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan

Six Degrees Investor Relations

+61 (0) 431 271 538