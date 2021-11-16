Cloud Editions 21.4 provides companies the tools to connect, manage and secure information in today’s distributed, digital-first world

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) is launching its most expansive product release yet at OpenText World which gets started this morning. Cloud Editions 21.4 (CE 21.4) introduces new integrations, applications and products to help customers adapt to modern work, navigate global supply chains, connect with customers, protect information and optimize developer experiences.

“The best-run organizations will be defined by their ability to drive technology-led transformations,” said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. “With Cloud Editions 21.4 we are delivering more powerful applications and deeper integrations with leading business applications so customers can unify, govern and leverage information to drive these transformations.”

Barrenechea will reveal the release later this morning during his opening keynote at OpenText World. The keynote will focus on the importance of being digital, highlighting how OpenText helps customers like L’Oreal, the Academy of Motion Pictures and Penta-Ocean Construction adapt.

“By leveraging the cloud, we have enabled our business to grow in new ways, creating a modern work environment for employees, customers and partners,” said Joselito Fong , International Civil Engineering Divisions Group, Penta-Ocean Construction Co, LTD. “OpenText Cloud Editions accelerate our digital initiatives, providing us with tools, services and insights to increase agility, fuel business innovation and drive growth.”

Barrenechea will also highlight the key innovations in CE 21.4 that address friction in modern work and global supply chains. This includes Core Content integrations with Salesforce to improve sales and support productivity and compliance, as well as integrations with Microsoft Teams to connect the collaborative capabilities of Teams to content-centric business processes. A new offering for Business Network Managed Services addresses the explosion of new digital businesses and the need to quickly connect to trading partners.

Here are the highlights from each Cloud in CE 21.4:

OpenText™ Content Cloud

The Content Cloud provides the tools necessary to support a distributed workforce, connecting information from across the enterprise with the people and systems that need it, while integrating seamlessly into the business applications employees use every day.

Beyond integration with Salesforce and Microsoft 365, OpenText™ Core Content can leverage Core Case Management to model and coordinate complex business processes. In addition, OpenText Documentum users can now benefit from integration with the Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud, Intelligent Capture has added next generation Information Extraction Engine (IEE) machine learning and there have been important updates to Magellan Risk Guard, eSignature and eDiscovery products. Please read our blog for further details on the new innovations.

OpenText™ Business Network Cloud

By integrating systems, people and things, the Business Network Cloud digitizes supply chains, and helps businesses seamlessly exchange information with trading partners.

CE 21.4 brings new pre-packaged, self-service capabilities, empowering companies of any size to integrate with trading partners around the world, and providing best-in-class integration, analytics and compliance services. In addition, expanded capabilities in OpenText™ Active Applications enables increased compliance and integration with external vendors and data sources, and a redesigned user experience in the OpenText™ IoT Platform optimizes efficiency in collecting insights and management of IoT devices. Explore the latest Business Network Cloud innovations in our blog .

OpenText™ Experience Cloud

Companies can power modern customer experiences with intelligent content authoring and media production capabilities across the entire customer journey with the Experience Cloud.

CE 21.4 provides enhanced targeting and dynamic personalization of customer experiences and communications through integration between the OpenText™ Experience CDP customer data platform, OpenText™ Exstream, OpenText™ TeamSite and the Google Marketing Platform. OpenText™ Media Management makes content authors more productive by recommending media assets for targeted placement in communications and sites. Exstream also features a high-volume email integration with OpenText™ Notifications to deliver improved and expanded multichannel outreach. Read our blog to find out more about the Experience Cloud updates.

OpenText™ Security and Protection Cloud

The Security and Protection Cloud delivers cyber resilience by protecting and securing data to withstand and quickly recover from cyberattacks and accidental data loss.

In CE 21.4, we are announcing OpenText™ Digital Evidence Center , a cloud-based solution that helps law enforcement agencies close cases faster by centralizing the collection, analysis and storage of rich media and digital evidence.

In addition, BrightCloud Threat Intelligence Service now covers more than 1,000 applications, enabling partners to enforce cloud application policies by classifying their purpose, and controlling access based on application group, name, and the specific action being performed. The solution also provides reputation scores to help assess data risk and compliance for cloud applications. Details on further updates, including improvements to OpenText™ Endpoint Investigator and OpenText™ EnCase Forensic, are available in our Security and Protection Cloud blog .

OpenText™ Developer Cloud

Developers can build, customize and integrate applications faster and smarter using a collection of Information Management API services in the Developer Cloud.

With CE 21.4 Developer Cloud API services are generally available for trial and purchase in North America , with a consumption-based pricing model providing developers with the flexibility to only pay for what they use. In addition, a redesigned developer website provides improved usability, with access to OpenText product APIs and new Developer Cloud services on a single website. Read all the update details in our Developer Cloud blog .

For more information about all CE 21.4 innovations please read our blog .

OpenText World 2021

The world’s largest Information Management conference kicks-off today at 11:00 a.m. EST with the keynote presentation from CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and continues for three information-packed days. Additional keynote speakers include Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Chief Product Officer, world renowned Astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Thrive Global Founder and CEO Arianna Huffington . Attendees can also experience interactive product demonstrations and learn from impactful customer case studies.

Registration is still available, and on-demand content can be found here .

