Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. has joined Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC).

PBFC was founded in 2018 and has since acted as the collective voice of plant-based food companies. As a division of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP), they work to keep consumers, governments and industry participants informed about the benefits of plant-based foods. The goal of PBFC is to move regulations forward to support innovation, growth and make plant-based eating more available to the masses.

CEO Steve Singh comments: “We applaud the efforts and tireless pursuits of PBFC. With their collective industry voice and amazing expertise, they have been able to help companies like Empathy Plant Co. maneuver more easily in the ever-shifting regulatory landscape in Canada. Their vision and execution are crucial if we are to help move the needle in terms of sustainability. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of their mission to make plant-based eating more available to all.”

As Empathy Plant Co. nears commercialization it will benefit from the resources provided by PBFC to help navigate the plant-based CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) landscape and strengthen their development pipelines. PBFC data-sets and industry insights will help reinforce Empathy Plant Co.’s DTC (Direct to Consumer) and brick and mortar sales strategies. With rapid progressions and pivots in the Canadian health, nutrition and wellness space, alongside PBFC, Empathy Plant Co. will continue to innovate and strive to be part of positive changes in the plant-based environment.

About Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.

About PBFC

Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC) acts as a collective voice for the producers of plant-based products. We use our voice to advocate for a modernized regulatory environment that will allow members to market their products effectively and to make them accessible to all consumers.

With this growing demand for plant protein in mind, key members of the plant-based foods industry have come together in PBFC to use our common voice to bring awareness to issues shaping the sector.

